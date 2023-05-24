Spencer Dinwiddie Says He Doesn't Respect Kyle Kuzma's 'Priorities' amid Ongoing Beef

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The beef between Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon.

Dinwiddie addressed their ongoing back-and-forth during an appearance on Gil's Arena, saying he does not respect Kuzma's "priorities" as a player.

"Obviously, he was hurt by the things I said," Dinwiddie said. "Let me preface this: I never once said he wasn't talented, so I never once called him a bum on the court. Everything I said, though, was designed to be honest. It was a fact. So, do I respect his talent level? Yes. Do I respect his priorities? No."

Dinwiddie and Kuzma were briefly teammates on the Washington Wizards during the 2021-22 season, and it does not appear to have been a harmonious relationship. Dinwiddie accused Kuzma and some of his Wizards teammates of attempting to play for contracts rather than playing "winning basketball" in January, leading Kuzma to respond on social media.

The beef carried over into April, when Dinwiddie again accused Kuzma of caring more about a new contract than winning games.

Dinwiddie never came back at Kuzma on social media, calling the Twitter thread out for being full of "fifth-grade insults."

"Little kids call you that. Why would I respond on Twitter in a socialite fashion to a dude who wants to be in a socialite meme war type of thing?" Dinwiddie said.

Kuzma has a $13 million player option for the 2023-24 season but is widely expected to decline that deal and become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He averaged a career-high 21.2 points during the regular season, but the Wizards finished a disappointing 35-47.