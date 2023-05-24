X

    Spencer Dinwiddie Says He Doesn't Respect Kyle Kuzma's 'Priorities' amid Ongoing Beef

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 24, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Spencer Dinwiddie #26 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Barclays Center on April 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
    The beef between Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon.

    Dinwiddie addressed their ongoing back-and-forth during an appearance on Gil's Arena, saying he does not respect Kuzma's "priorities" as a player.

    "Obviously, he was hurt by the things I said," Dinwiddie said. "Let me preface this: I never once said he wasn't talented, so I never once called him a bum on the court. Everything I said, though, was designed to be honest. It was a fact. So, do I respect his talent level? Yes. Do I respect his priorities? No."

    Gilbert Arenas @GilsArenaShow

    Spencer Dinwiddie clears the Kyle Kuzma smoke.<br><br>"Do I respect his talent level? Yes. Do I respect his priorities? No." <a href="https://t.co/M0HxLvea1c">pic.twitter.com/M0HxLvea1c</a>

    Dinwiddie and Kuzma were briefly teammates on the Washington Wizards during the 2021-22 season, and it does not appear to have been a harmonious relationship. Dinwiddie accused Kuzma and some of his Wizards teammates of attempting to play for contracts rather than playing "winning basketball" in January, leading Kuzma to respond on social media.

    kuz @kylekuzma

    The funny thing is they don't play winning basketball 🤣🤣🤣✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽👋🏽🤡 <a href="https://t.co/O4klCwulLG">https://t.co/O4klCwulLG</a>

    The beef carried over into April, when Dinwiddie again accused Kuzma of caring more about a new contract than winning games.

    FanDuel TV @FanDuelTV

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/SDinwiddie_25?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SDinwiddie_25</a> speaks on the Twitter beef with Kyle Kuzma 🗣️<br><br>"What's that thing Draymond just said… Insecurity is loud?" 🍿<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RunItBack?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RunItBack</a> <a href="https://t.co/TcZEiIQTWa">pic.twitter.com/TcZEiIQTWa</a>

    kuz @kylekuzma

    2.) what in the world have you won in this league? Lol you've been bounced around like a basketball my boy.😭😭😭

    Dinwiddie never came back at Kuzma on social media, calling the Twitter thread out for being full of "fifth-grade insults."

    "Little kids call you that. Why would I respond on Twitter in a socialite fashion to a dude who wants to be in a socialite meme war type of thing?" Dinwiddie said.

    Kuzma has a $13 million player option for the 2023-24 season but is widely expected to decline that deal and become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He averaged a career-high 21.2 points during the regular season, but the Wizards finished a disappointing 35-47.