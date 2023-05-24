Lions RB David Montgomery: Bears' Losing 'Sucked the Fun Out of the Game for Me'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

One reason why David Montgomery signed with the Detroit Lions as a free agent was the opportunity to play for a winning team for the first time in his NFL career.

Speaking on an NBA 2K23 stream with new Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (h/t Ryan Taylor of NBC Sports Chicago), Montgomery said his four seasons with the Chicago Bears "sucked the fun out of the game for me" because they were losing so much.

"I like to compete," he added. "That's what football's about. It's so refreshing to be in a place where that's appreciated."

