X

    Jayson Tatum, Celtics Hailed by Fans for Keeping Hopes Alive in Game 4 Win vs. Heat

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 24, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 23: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics controls the ball against the Miami Heat during the first quarter in game four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Kaseya Center on May 23, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    Jayson Tatum posted 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Boston Celtics to a 116-99 win over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday.

    Tatum has a penchant for delivering masterpieces when the Celtics face playoff elimination, and he did that once again with Boston facing a 3-0 hole in the best-of-seven series.

    I 😵‍💫‼️ @Ibra_Goat

    Jayson Tatum in his last 10 elimination games:<br><br>30.0 PPG<br>8.7 RPG<br>6.5 Assists <br>1.2 Steals<br>1.2 Blocks <br>43.8 3P%<br>82.8 FT%<br><br>Real Hoops. <a href="https://t.co/qTsPjfUY3Z">pic.twitter.com/qTsPjfUY3Z</a>

    Undeterred, Tatum shot 14-of-22 (4-of-9 from three-point range) during his 42 minutes of court time. The Celtics outscored the Heat by 21 points with Tatum on the floor.

    He also saved his best for the second half, where Boston outscored Miami 66-43. Tatum scored 25 points, including 14 in a third quarter that saw the C's turn this game around with a 38-point outing.

    Miami cut the lead down to five early in the fourth quarter with Tatum on the bench, but he returned to the game and immediately led his team on a 12-0 run to put Boston up 100-83. Miami was never able to cut the deficit down lower than 13, and the C's coasted to the win.

    Boston still has a lot of work to do to become the first-ever NBA team to overcome a 3-0 series deficit, but Tatum and his penchant for dominating in elimination games creates at least a glimmer of hope for this team.

    Twitter praised Tatum and his efforts on Tuesday.

    Jayson Tatum, Celtics Hailed by Fans for Keeping Hopes Alive in Game 4 Win vs. Heat
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    very rare @veryrare_ns

    Game 4:Celtics show up <br>Game 5: jaylen brown masterclass <br>Game 6: jayson Tatum masterclass <br>Game 7: jayson Tatum and Celtics legacy game <a href="https://t.co/tef0O7bkNE">pic.twitter.com/tef0O7bkNE</a>

    sackchaser💰 @elTswanzoo

    Game 4 : Tatum 40 piece 3 - 1<br>Game 5 : Celtics scrape a win at home 3 - 2<br>Game 6 : Tatum and Brown 35+ each 3 - 3<br>Game 7 : Game 7 Celtics <a href="https://t.co/PKZhqMX0dV">pic.twitter.com/PKZhqMX0dV</a>

    Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

    The difference in Tatum's confidence when the Celtics are rolling and when they're not is wild.<br><br>They're rolling now, and his swagger level is on a 10.

    CelticsNation (57-25) (9/16) @CookedByCeltics

    If anyone could make the first 3-0 comeback in NBA history, it would be Jayson Tatum☘️ <a href="https://t.co/W0s4cQ5pCG">pic.twitter.com/W0s4cQ5pCG</a>

    Chi☀️ @therechigoes

    There are not 5 players on this planet I'm going to war with over Jayson Tatum

    RocketsCasual @RocketsCasual

    Why do I feel that Jayson Tatum is about to do something that is going to solidify his legacy.

    Jason Maples @JJMaples55_MST

    Tatum a special back against the wall player<br><br>Just the last 2 seasons alone he got some crazy elimination games under his resume

    Trey @TA1297

    Jayson Tatum in elimination games: <a href="https://t.co/l2rv02Kbl7">pic.twitter.com/l2rv02Kbl7</a>

    B. Aull 🏀 @AullBall

    Elimination game Tatum is real…and every game from here on out is an elimination game…🤔<br><br>These Tatum masterclasses to lead the first ever 3-0 comeback gonna feed families for generations. The legacy gonna be undeniable🙌🏽☘️

    Dan Greenberg @StoolGreenie

    That version of Jayson Tatum can win 4 in a row

    The series will head back to Boston for Game 5 on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET.