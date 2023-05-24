Jayson Tatum, Celtics Hailed by Fans for Keeping Hopes Alive in Game 4 Win vs. Heat

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum posted 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Boston Celtics to a 116-99 win over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday.

Tatum has a penchant for delivering masterpieces when the Celtics face playoff elimination, and he did that once again with Boston facing a 3-0 hole in the best-of-seven series.

Undeterred, Tatum shot 14-of-22 (4-of-9 from three-point range) during his 42 minutes of court time. The Celtics outscored the Heat by 21 points with Tatum on the floor.

He also saved his best for the second half, where Boston outscored Miami 66-43. Tatum scored 25 points, including 14 in a third quarter that saw the C's turn this game around with a 38-point outing.

Miami cut the lead down to five early in the fourth quarter with Tatum on the bench, but he returned to the game and immediately led his team on a 12-0 run to put Boston up 100-83. Miami was never able to cut the deficit down lower than 13, and the C's coasted to the win.

Boston still has a lot of work to do to become the first-ever NBA team to overcome a 3-0 series deficit, but Tatum and his penchant for dominating in elimination games creates at least a glimmer of hope for this team.

The series will head back to Boston for Game 5 on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET.