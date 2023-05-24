X

    Jamie Benn, Jake Oettinger Ripped by Fans as Stars Lose Game 3 to Golden Knights

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 24, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - MAY 23: Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars delivers a hit against Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Three of the Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center on May 23, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)
    The Dallas Stars faced a must-win Game 3 at home on Tuesday night, trailing the Vegas Golden Nights 2-0 in the Western Conference Finals.

    And absolutely everything went wrong instead.

    Captain Jamie Benn got himself ejected within minutes of the opening face-off, Jake Oettinger gave up three goals on five shots in the first period before getting the hook and the Golden Knights rolled to a 4-0 victory that put them one win away from the Stanley Cup Finals.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    Eichel with a WICKED cross-ice dish for the goal 😱 <a href="https://t.co/ORQrxHy2Yh">pic.twitter.com/ORQrxHy2Yh</a>

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    Vegas takes advantage of the long powerplay 👀 <a href="https://t.co/rbhMg8lWjU">pic.twitter.com/rbhMg8lWjU</a>

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    IT'S NOW 3-0 VEGAS JUST 7 MINUTES IN 😱<br><br>Wedgewood is now in the game replacing Oettinger <a href="https://t.co/l4r7JVLfes">pic.twitter.com/l4r7JVLfes</a>

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    and that'll be a 4-0 hockey game... 😱 <a href="https://t.co/pxsG5uJCuj">pic.twitter.com/pxsG5uJCuj</a>

    Jonathan Marchessault, Ivan Barbashev, William Carrier and Alex Pietrangelo scored for Vegas. Barbashev and Nicolas Roy added two assists apiece.

    Benn set the tone for the entire game with a head-scratching cross-check to the face of Mark Stone, with the Golden Knights already leading 1-0.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    Jamie Benn was given a 5 minute major on this play <a href="https://t.co/NZESKh2JtL">pic.twitter.com/NZESKh2JtL</a>

    He was promptly given a five-minute game misconduct, was ejected and the Golden Knights scored on the ensuing power play to go up 2-0.

    And NHL Twitter let him hear about it:

    Julie Stewart-Binks @JSB_TV

    What is Jamie Benn doing here? Dirty play. 5-minute major &amp; a game misconduct is the right call. <a href="https://t.co/5ycSZsmnfx">pic.twitter.com/5ycSZsmnfx</a>

    Ryan Whitney @ryanwhitney6

    What is Jamie Benn doing there ? Brutal penalty to take

    John Shannon @JShannonhl

    Benn gone for the night. Major and Game Misconduct…silly move just 1:53 in to the game.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCupPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCupPlayoffs</a>

    Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA

    The Dallas Stars season may have just ended on a bone-headed play from the person you'd least expect a boneheaded play from.

    Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski

    Penalty is uphold. Game misconduct for Benn. Not exactly captain-like! <a href="https://t.co/mKtLMnerSA">https://t.co/mKtLMnerSA</a>

    Saad Yousuf @SaadYousuf126

    Wow five-minutes and a game misconduct to Jamie Benn for the cross check. Just a really careless, unnecessary play. Stars going on the the PK and will play short all night for the next 58 minutes.

    And then there was Oettinger.

    Within seven minutes, he had the Stars down three goals, and it was clear he simply wasn't sharp from the get go.

    Suffice to say, NHL Twitter had thoughts:

    Sarah @skg_18

    Jake Oettinger nation has no comment at this time please respect our privacy

    Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

    That Jake Oettinger has been slightly above average at best, and flat out awful at worst, has been the most surprising, and least talked about Stars story of these playoffs

    Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA

    Oettinger gets pulled just 7:10 into the game.<br><br>This is the absolute worst case scenario for Dallas on so many levels.

    Brien Rea @BrienRea

    Tough growing pains for Jake Oettinger in this postseason run.<br><br>It's difficult to watch -- but this kind of mental scar tissue can pay dividends down the road.<br><br>Andrei Vasilevskiy was 4-5 and gave up 26 goals in his first 12 career playoff appearances. <a href="https://t.co/H5fpAEk4Ii">https://t.co/H5fpAEk4Ii</a>

    There are blowouts, and then there are games where one team appears to drain the will to compete out of their competitor. This was the latter, and it's hard to envision a scenario where the Stars actually make this a series.

    Perhaps no image better summed up the night than a livid Max Domi trying to scrap with a visibly amused Nic Hauge, who simply kept him at bay:

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    Nic Hauge straight up giggling while Max Domi tries to scrap 😭 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a>) <a href="https://t.co/7ta885JZFW">pic.twitter.com/7ta885JZFW</a>

    The Stars need to dig deep after Tuesday night. If they replicate Game 3's effort, they'll find themselves on vacation by the end of the week.

    Game 4 will be in Dallas on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN).