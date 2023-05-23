Heat's Tyler Herro Cleared to Resume Basketball Activities Amid Hand Injury Rehab

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The Miami Heat have looked dominant during the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, and they could get even more of a boost to their lineup soon.

According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Heat guard Tyler Herro has been cleared to resume basketball activities amid his recovery from a broken hand.

Herro, who suffered the injury in Miami's first playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks, can participate in "non-contact court work." He was given an initial recovery time of at least six weeks after undergoing surgery on April 21, and this Friday will mark five weeks from the procedure.

Despite being without the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year, the Heat find themselves on the brink of sweeping the Celtics in Tuesday's Game 4 at Kaseya Center. Miami has had multiple players emerge as key contributors in Herro's absence, which has made the team's run even more impressive.

"Obviously us losing Vic, losing Tyler, those are guys that we wish that we had, players that we wish that we had right now," veteran forward Kevin Love said. "But I think the level of cohesiveness and togetherness that we've had, being together since those guys have gone down, has shown."