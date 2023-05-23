Celtics Rumors: Insider Says Boston Feels Like It's 'Tired of Fake Liking Each Other'

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics may have bigger problems than just a 3-0 deficit in the Eastern Conference Finals.

"I've had a source tell me in the past week that this Celtics team feels like a group that's tired of fake liking each other," Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer and FanDuel TV reported.

The comment comes around the same time as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski's (h/t RealGM) report that some with the Celtics "never got over Ime Udoka's dismissal as head coach" from earlier this season.

There is no doubting Boston's talent with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way, but there has seemingly been something off at times during the postseason when compared to last year's run to the NBA Finals.

Boston lost two games to the overmatched Atlanta Hawks in the first round, including a closeout game at home. Then it was down 3-2 to the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round before Tatum got hot from deep in the final minutes and bailed his team out and salvaged his own poor performance.

The Celtics were able to win Game 7 against Philadelphia but lost the first three of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat and may be eliminated via sweep on Tuesday.

If they are, they may have some chemistry issues to figure out before the 2023-24 campaign.