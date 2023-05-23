Victor Wembanyama Highlights, Final Stats in Mets 92's Game 2 Playoff Loss

Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama is facing some adversity before his career with the San Antonio Spurs begins.

Wembanyama's Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 lost 83-80 in Tuesday's Game 2 of their LNB Pro A quarterfinals matchup against Cholet. Boulogne-Levallois had an opportunity to clinch a spot in the semifinals after winning Game 1 on Sunday but lost in dramatic fashion.

Dominic Artis, who may be a familiar name to American college basketball fans from his time at Oregon and UTEP, drilled a three at the buzzer for the win.

Even before the incredible finish, Cholet wasted little time setting the tone and jumped out to a 12-point halftime lead in part because it contained the presumed No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft. The big man struggled some in that first half with three turnovers and a 3-of-8 mark from the field.

To his credit, he started to find his rhythm in the second half as the Metropolitans 92 came storming back to take the lead before losing at the end.

Wembanyama finished with a double-double of 23 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal on 7-of-16 shooting, although he was just 1-of-5 from deep.

But it wouldn't be a Wembanyama game if there weren't some highlights that simply don't seem real from a big man, and he didn't disappoint Tuesday.

Whether it was side-stepping for a three, driving the lane or showing off his touch with a floater, the next foundational piece of the Spurs dazzled with his array of skills in a pressure-packed postseason environment:

Yet the pressure will be dialed up even more in a win-or-go-home game Thursday.

If he leads the Metropolitans 92 to victory, the championship dreams live on. If he doesn't, it's time to start focusing on his career with the Spurs.