    Lakers' Anthony Davis Says He Has to Do 'Better Job of Helping' LeBron James

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 23, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: LeBron James #6 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers react to a Laker foul during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game four of the Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    Anthony Davis knows the window on LeBron James' career is closing and understands he needs to do more for these Los Angeles Lakers to get back over the hump.

    Davis told reporters he has to do a "better job of helping" James if the NBA's all-time leading scorer returns next season.

    "Yeah, we know the window is always small and obviously he's not getting any younger," Davis said. "You know, this is why this was so important to both of us, and it hurts that we didn't get it done. But you know, we regroup, figure out ways we can be better. Figure out ways I can be better, more consistent for our ballclub and we come back next year ready to go."

    Aside from a dominant 40-point performance in a narrow Game 1 loss, Davis had a quiet Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets. He finished the series with a 21-point, 14-rebound outing Monday night that saw him make just six of his 15 shot attempts.

    James, by contrast, went down with his best performance of the playoffs, pouring in 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. The performance was made all the more impressive by the fact James has been playing through a foot injury that could require offseason surgery.

    For the first time in his career, James sounded like he was understanding his basketball mortality when speaking to reporters after the game. The game's all-time leading scorer told ESPN's Dave McMenamin he plans on contemplating retirement.

    While it's unlikely James winds up hanging up his Nikes, there's a heightened sense of urgency from the entire Lakers locker room following the frustrating end to the season.