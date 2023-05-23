NBA Rumors: Hornets 'Would Like to Have' Miles Bridges on Roster After Suspension

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly hoping to bring back free-agent forward Miles Bridges for next season.

Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of ESPN reported the Hornets front office "would like" Bridges back despite him pleading no contest to a domestic violence charge in November. The NBA suspended Bridges for 30 games, giving him credit for 20 during the 2022-23 season. He will be suspended for the first 10 games of next season.

Before the domestic violence charge, Bridges was likely to get a long-term deal in free agency. The 2018 first-round pick averaged 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 2021-22, emerging as a promising young co-star next to LaMelo Ball.

Given the domestic violence charge and the fact he sat out an entire season, it's unlikely Bridges lands a long-term contract.

The Hornets went a disappointing 27-55 during the 2022-23 season and landed the No. 2 pick in this month's draft lottery. Alabama forward Brandon Miller is currently considered the favorite to be taken at No. 2 and would potentially give the Hornets a promising pair of young wings.

Bridges remains a free agent and could ultimately decide a change of scenery is best for his career. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers were among the teams monitoring Bridges' status during last season, and it's likely the number of interested parties will grow with the legal case settled and the NBA punishment handed out.