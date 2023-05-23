NBA GM: Lakers' Austin Reaves Deserves Contract Like Poole, Herro, More

Harry How/Getty Images

Austin Reaves could go from undrafted free agent to signing a nine-figure deal.

Sean Deveney of Heavy explained the Los Angeles Lakers have been preparing to give the swingman a four-year, $51 million deal, which is the maximum amount they can under the collective bargaining agreement.

However, one general manager believes the 24-year-old will receive more lucrative offers.

"Someone is going to give him more than that," the GM said. "The guys who got four years and $100-$110 million last summer (Tyler Herro, Jordan Poole, R.J. Barrett, Jalen Brunson, Anfernee Simons), he should be in that group. He will get a little less than them, I am sure, but he deserves just as much."

That wouldn't necessarily mean the end of his time with the Purple and Gold, though, as they can match any offers he receives since he will be a restricted free agent.

Reaves picked an ideal time for a breakout season that saw him average 13.0 points, 3.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from deep.

He was even better during the postseason in the team's run to the Western Conference Finals and averaged 16.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds a night while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from three-point range.

While Reaves benefited from the spacing playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis creates, he was far more than just a three-point shooter and created shots for himself and others as he attacked the rim at times.

Given his age and postseason impact, there are surely significant offers coming his way this offseason.