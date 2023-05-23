Heat's Jimmy Butler Fined $25K for Not Speaking to Media After G3 Win vs. Celtics

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler hasn't made many wrong moves during a dominant playoffs, but one did cost him some money.

The NBA announced Tuesday that it fined the Miami Heat star $25,000 because he violated league rules regarding media availability.

"The fine results from Butler's failure to participate in required media availability following Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 21," the league explained.

There surely wasn't any frustration on the Marquette product's part that caused him to skip the required interview session.

After all, Miami cruised to a straightforward 128-102 victory in Game 3 to seize a commanding 3-0 lead over the Boston Celtics. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in a playoff series in NBA history, so the Heat seem poised to make their second NBA Finals appearance in four years.

Butler was relatively quiet by his standards with 16 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in the Game 3 win, but his team didn't need him to take over like it has in past playoff games.

The 33-year-old is averaging 29.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game in the postseason and eclipsed 40 points twice and 50 points once during a stunning first-round win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Butler is a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection, but his resume is missing an NBA championship.

He is one win against the Celtics and four wins against the Denver Nuggets away from changing that, which means he should have plenty more opportunities to participate in interviews if he does win a ring this season.

After Tuesday's fine, he likely won't miss those chances.