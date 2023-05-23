Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens QB Reports to Team for Day 2 of OTAs

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson's absence from Baltimore Ravens OTAs lasted only one day.

Jackson was at the Ravens' facility for the second day of voluntary workouts Tuesday, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

It's unclear how much work—if any—Jackson will do on the field. He was absent from the first day of voluntary OTAs and has missed the first five weeks of voluntary work overall, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Baltimore has only one mandatory minicamp from June 13-15.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.