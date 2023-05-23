Chris Paul Trade Rumors: Rockets Floated as Potential Landing Spot amid Suns Buzz

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

James Harden may not be the only star in play for a reunion with the Houston Rockets.

The Athletic's Kelly Iko reiterated Tuesday how Harden "is the top target for Houston in free agency," but he added that the Rockets might pivot to a trade for Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul if that plan falls through.

Paul could be out the door in Phoenix this summer.

Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported on May 12 the Suns already explored dealing him ahead of the 2023 trade deadline before acquiring Kevin Durant and pushing more of their chips in for a title quest.

NBA insider Marc Stein filed a similar account:

"Don't forget that, as written here in January, Phoenix had already convinced rival teams that it had begun assessing its post-Paul future … with Charlotte's Terry Rozier, New York's Immanuel Quickley and Toronto's Fred VanVleet circulating as potential trade targets four months ago before new owner Mat Ishbia took control of the franchise and pushed for the expensive completion of the Kevin Durant blockbuster with Brooklyn (at a cost of Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and four future first-round picks)."

While Paul is a worse player than Harden at this stage of his career, he's arguably a better fit for Houston.

The 38-year-old has become something of a veteran sage, a shift that began after his lone season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He helped the Thunder's young core, namely Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, develop as they overachieved and pushed the Harden-led Rockets to seven games in the first round of the playoffs.

With the Suns, Paul was the missing ingredient to bring out the best in Bridges, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Phoenix's run to the 2021 NBA Finals wouldn't have happened without him.

Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün and Kevin Porter Jr. are all intriguing pieces for Houston, but they've collectively been a disaster on the court. The team notched only 59 wins during Stephen Silas' three years as head coach.

Whether the Rockets sign Harden, add Paul or bring in a different marquee vet, they likely aren't only one player away from serious contention. Identifying the right additions will at least kick-start their rebuild and put them on an upward trajectory.

Based on how the last few years have unfolded, Paul checks that box.