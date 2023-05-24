Surprise Landing Spots for Top 2023 NBA Free Agents

1 of 5

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

Fred VanVleet carries a $22.8 million player option for 2023-24, but he'll almost certainly turn it down in order to sign a new four- or five-year deal.

Staying with the Toronto Raptors is the most likely scenario. He's guaranteed a starting job and hefty role, has a championship ring to his name there already, and the Raptors possess enough talent on the roster to jump back into contention as early as next season.

If Toronto low-balls VanVleet with an offer, though, there's a rising team in Salt Lake City that could use a new floor general.

The Jazz would be an excellent fit for him. This team still won 37 games last season in a supposed rebuilding year, have a bona fide All-Star in Lauri Markkanen and a future Defensive Player of the Year in Walker Kessler.

Mix in Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kelly Olynyk, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks in the 2023 draft and seven extra future first-round picks, and this team has one of the brightest futures of any franchise.

VanVleet could take over Mike Conley Jr.'s previous role as a veteran table-setter, one who can be a complementary scorer to Markkanen and serve as defensive disruptor on the perimeter.

Utah can pay up for VanVleet's services as well, given its $40.1 million in projected practical cap space as well.

If the 29-year-old decides to leave Toronto after seven seasons, the Jazz could offer him a perfect home for the next stage of his career.