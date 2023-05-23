X

    Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Felt Postseason Run Was 'Taxing' amid Retirement Buzz

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 23, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 18: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after losing to the Denver Nuggets in game two of the Western Conference Finals at Ball Arena on May 18, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    The mileage added up for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in his 20th NBA season.

    ESPN's Dave McMenamin spoke to a source who said the team's playoff run was "taxing" on James: "The long flights and physical play in the Memphis Grizzlies series; the emotional and mental fatigue in the Golden State series from taking down his old foes; and giving everything he had left to give against Denver and still losing the series 4-0."

