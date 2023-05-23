Lakers' LeBron James: It Was 'Motivating' to See Rehearsal for WCF Trophy Ceremony

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 38-year-old LeBron James turned back the clock even in defeat during Monday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

It turns out he was motivated for reasons beyond just preventing a sweep.

"It was a little motivating factor for me tonight," James told reporters when asked about warming up before the game while rehearsals were underway for the Western Conference trophy ceremony.

Alas, that motivation went for naught.

James was brilliant with 40 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals, but his Los Angeles Lakers blew a 15-point halftime lead in the 113-111 loss. Denver completed the sweep as a result and clinched a spot in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

It seemed as if the King was going to prevent the sweep when he exploded for 31 points in the first half, but the home team lost the entire lead in the third quarter as he took something of a step back after using so much energy in the early going.

Nikola Jokić took over for stretches even while dealing with foul trouble, and James missed twice in the final minute after the big man put the Nuggets ahead for good with a drive to the basket.

Fortunately for Denver, the ensuing celebration went off without a hitch.

Probably because it was rehearsed.