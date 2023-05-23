Nikola Jokić Named 2023 Western Conference Finals MVP as Nuggets Sweep LeBron, Lakers

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

If Nikola Jokić didn't have the attention of the basketball world before, he certainly does now.

The two-time league MVP helped lead the Denver Nuggets to their first-ever NBA Finals appearance on Monday night after sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers and was named the Western Conference Finals MVP.

Jokić, 28, has been magnificent throughout Denver's run to the Finals but especially against LeBron James and the Lakers as he averaged 23.3 points per game to go along with 12.3 rebounds and 9.8 assists.

