    Nikola Jokić Named 2023 Western Conference Finals MVP as Nuggets Sweep LeBron, Lakers

    Francisco RosaMay 23, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 22: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball during Game Four of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 22, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    If Nikola Jokić didn't have the attention of the basketball world before, he certainly does now.

    The two-time league MVP helped lead the Denver Nuggets to their first-ever NBA Finals appearance on Monday night after sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers and was named the Western Conference Finals MVP.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Nikola Jokic wins the Magic Johnson WCF MVP 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/xg3BD8XDFq">pic.twitter.com/xg3BD8XDFq</a>

    Jokić, 28, has been magnificent throughout Denver's run to the Finals but especially against LeBron James and the Lakers as he averaged 23.3 points per game to go along with 12.3 rebounds and 9.8 assists.

