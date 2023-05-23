Nikola Jokić Breaks Wilt Chamberlain Record with 8th Triple-Double of 2023 Playoffs

Nikola Jokić Breaks Wilt Chamberlain Record with 8th Triple-Double of 2023 PlayoffsMay 23, 2023
During Monday's Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokić added another record to his long list of accomplishments.
With his eighth triple-double, Jokić broke Wilt Chamberlain's 56-year-old record for most triple-doubles in a single postseason:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Nikola Jokic (8) has passed Wilt (7) for THE MOST triple-doubles in a single postseason 😮<br><br>JOKER STAYS DEALING 🃏<br><br>(H/T <a href="https://twitter.com/CBSSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBSSports</a>) <a href="https://t.co/h4EPrOjVB1">pic.twitter.com/h4EPrOjVB1</a>
Entering Monday's game, Jokić averaged team-highs of 29.9 points, 13.2 rebounds and 10.1 assists during the playoffs. He recorded 29 triple-doubles during the regular season.
The two-time MVP has been performing at an incredibly high level, and he has the Nuggets on the verge of sweeping the Lakers out of the Western Conference Finals.