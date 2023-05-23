Nikola Jokić Breaks Wilt Chamberlain Record with 8th Triple-Double of 2023 Playoffs

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

During Monday's Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokić added another record to his long list of accomplishments.

With his eighth triple-double, Jokić broke Wilt Chamberlain's 56-year-old record for most triple-doubles in a single postseason:

Entering Monday's game, Jokić averaged team-highs of 29.9 points, 13.2 rebounds and 10.1 assists during the playoffs. He recorded 29 triple-doubles during the regular season.

The two-time MVP has been performing at an incredibly high level, and he has the Nuggets on the verge of sweeping the Lakers out of the Western Conference Finals.