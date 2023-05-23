Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky Hailed by Twitter for Shutout in Game 3 Win vs. Hurricanes

Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

It's a never-ending party in South Florida right now.

Just 24 hours after the Miami Heat took a 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Boston Celtics, the Florida Panthers continued to match them.

The Panthers are now just one win away from their second-ever Stanley Cup Final appearance after taking a 3-0 series lead of their own over the Carolina Hurricane on Monday night at FLA Live Arena.

It was a defensive masterclass on the part of Florida as it shut the Hurricane out 1-0 to end the game in regulation for the first time this series.

In three games, it has allowed Carolina to score just three goals and that's all thanks to the continued sensational play of Sergei Bobrovsky, who seems simply unstoppable at the moment.

The 34-year-old goalie saved all 32 shots sent his way Monday, including a couple highlight reel stops to preserve the shutout. He has saved 67 consecutive shots now and has stopped 132 of the 135 shots he's seen over the entire series.

The Panthers have arguably looked like the best team in hockey since coach Paul Maurice decided to put Bobrovsky back in goal midway through the team's first-round series against the Boston Bruins.

And all it took was a second period goal by center Sam Reinhart off a power play to secure the win.

NHL Twitter heaped all the praise on Bobrovsky for yet another masterpiece.

The only blemish on the Panthers' performance was that captain Sasha Barkov left the game with a lower body injury in the first period and didn't return. He was questionable to come back for the rest of the night.

Barkov has been a huge piece of Florida's run thus far and would be a huge loss if he's out for an extended period of time.

After crashing into the playoffs as an eight seed, the Panthers now have a chance to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Final on their home ice in Game 4.

Game 4 is set for Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.