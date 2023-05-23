X

    Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky Hailed by Twitter for Shutout in Game 3 Win vs. Hurricanes

    Francisco RosaMay 23, 2023

    SUNRISE, FLORIDA - MAY 22: Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers warms up in the net prior to the start of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the FLA Live Arena on May 22, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

    It's a never-ending party in South Florida right now.

    Just 24 hours after the Miami Heat took a 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Boston Celtics, the Florida Panthers continued to match them.

    The Panthers are now just one win away from their second-ever Stanley Cup Final appearance after taking a 3-0 series lead of their own over the Carolina Hurricane on Monday night at FLA Live Arena.

    It was a defensive masterclass on the part of Florida as it shut the Hurricane out 1-0 to end the game in regulation for the first time this series.

    In three games, it has allowed Carolina to score just three goals and that's all thanks to the continued sensational play of Sergei Bobrovsky, who seems simply unstoppable at the moment.

    The 34-year-old goalie saved all 32 shots sent his way Monday, including a couple highlight reel stops to preserve the shutout. He has saved 67 consecutive shots now and has stopped 132 of the 135 shots he's seen over the entire series.

    The Panthers have arguably looked like the best team in hockey since coach Paul Maurice decided to put Bobrovsky back in goal midway through the team's first-round series against the Boston Bruins.

    And all it took was a second period goal by center Sam Reinhart off a power play to secure the win.

    NHL Twitter heaped all the praise on Bobrovsky for yet another masterpiece.

    Florida Panthers @FlaPanthers

    SERGEI BOBROVSKY.<br><br>THAT'S IT. THAT IS THE FREAKING TWEET.

    NHL @NHL

    No stick? No problem. Sergei Bobrovsky is on it. 🚫 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a><br><br>🇺🇸: <a href="https://twitter.com/NHL_On_TNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHL_On_TNT</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/LaJpv7c3yx">https://t.co/LaJpv7c3yx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLonTNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLonTNT</a> <br>🇨🇦: <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/uEVY6yXLpz">https://t.co/uEVY6yXLpz</a> <a href="https://t.co/oImFEEOy96">pic.twitter.com/oImFEEOy96</a>

    Nick Alberga @thegoldenmuzzy

    If it's a Florida/Vegas Stanley Cup Final, win or lose, I think it would be Sergei Bobrovsky's Conn Smythe to lose.

    Stephen Whyno @SWhyno

    The Bob is The Unstoppable. <a href="https://t.co/gmQ5kH0qKW">https://t.co/gmQ5kH0qKW</a>

    Sportsnet Stats @SNstats

    Panthers Sergei Bobrovsky sets record for the most saves within the first 3 games of a Conference Final or Stanley Cup Semi-Final series (126 &amp; counting)<br><br>Previous record-holder was Johnny Bower (125 saves) for Maple Leafs vs Canadiens in the 1960 Stanley Cup Semi-Final.

    Ava @avatarrant

    sergei bobrovsky training specifically for the 2023 stanley cup playoffs <a href="https://t.co/iONJ3zab9L">pic.twitter.com/iONJ3zab9L</a>

    Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

    Only one of last 100 shots against him have gotten past Bobrovsky, who continues fabulous playoff run. Panthers up 1-0 after two periods, looking to take 3-0 series lead.

    Michael Amato @amato_mike

    Bobrovsky allowing only 1 goal per every 45 shots in this series. Absurd.

    Roy Bellamy @roybelly

    right now we're in Shutdown City....Paul Maurice is your mayor...and the lead detective on the case is Sergei Bobrovsky

    Kristen Shilton @kristen_shilton

    Florida holds on for 1-0 win in Game 3, take a 3-0 series lead over the Hurricanes<br><br>Sergei Bobrovsky did the things

    Jesse Granger @JesseGranger_

    Sergei freaking Bobrovsky<br><br>Take a bow

    jeremy taché @jeremytache

    SERGEI BOBROVSKY AND THE FLORIDA PANTHERS

    NHL @NHL

    Coolin' himself off because Bob brought the HEAT tonight. 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/BaaAHcEzqC">pic.twitter.com/BaaAHcEzqC</a>

    The only blemish on the Panthers' performance was that captain Sasha Barkov left the game with a lower body injury in the first period and didn't return. He was questionable to come back for the rest of the night.

    Barkov has been a huge piece of Florida's run thus far and would be a huge loss if he's out for an extended period of time.

    After crashing into the playoffs as an eight seed, the Panthers now have a chance to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Final on their home ice in Game 4.

    Game 4 is set for Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.