    Guardians' Will Brennan Hits Bird With Baseball on Single vs. White Sox

    Doric SamMay 22, 2023

    Cleveland Guardians' Will Brennan hits against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    AP Photo/Matt York

    During Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan unintentionally hit a bird when he sent a single to left field in the second inning.

    Cleveland Guardians @CleGuardians

    For the second time in less than a week, a bird has been hit on a baseball field. <a href="https://t.co/TN1GdqR7bK">pic.twitter.com/TN1GdqR7bK</a>

    The grounds crew was seen removing the bird from the field with a shovel.

    This incident comes just five days after another bird was hit on a baseball field, as Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen threw a pitch during warm-ups that unfortunately killed a bird prior to Wednesday's game against the Oakland A's.

    The most notable instance of something like this happening was when former Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson hit and killed a bird during a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants in 2001.

    Arizona Diamondbacks @Dbacks

    Pour one out for the bird. <br><br>21 years ago, Randy Johnson did this. 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/LvFzq8Lfjt">pic.twitter.com/LvFzq8Lfjt</a>

    Brennan and the Guardians are looking to end a three-game losing streak in Monday's game against Chicago.

