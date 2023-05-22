Guardians' Will Brennan Hits Bird With Baseball on Single vs. White Sox

AP Photo/Matt York

During Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan unintentionally hit a bird when he sent a single to left field in the second inning.

The grounds crew was seen removing the bird from the field with a shovel.

This incident comes just five days after another bird was hit on a baseball field, as Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen threw a pitch during warm-ups that unfortunately killed a bird prior to Wednesday's game against the Oakland A's.

The most notable instance of something like this happening was when former Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson hit and killed a bird during a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants in 2001.

Brennan and the Guardians are looking to end a three-game losing streak in Monday's game against Chicago.