LeBron James on Carmelo Anthony's Retirement: '1 of the Greatest Players' I've Seen

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

After Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement from the NBA on Monday, he received high praise from his longtime rival, friend and former teammate LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers star sent Anthony a video message in which he referred to the 38-year-old as "one of the greatest players I've ever seen play":

James and Anthony had been tied together since before they even entered the NBA. They faced each other in high school in 2002 before being drafted together as part of the famed 2003 class that also included future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade. James and Anthony faced off in the league many times, putting on memorable shows for the fans over the years.

Though they won two Olympic gold medals together, they finally got the chance to team up in the NBA when Anthony spent the 2021-22 season with the Lakers. It would turn out to be his final year in the league, so it's poetic that he ended his career with James at his side.