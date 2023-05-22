X

    NBA Fans Celebrate Carmelo Anthony on Twitter After Legend Posts Retirement Video

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 22, 2023

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 2: Carmelo Anthony attends a game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks during Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 2, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    One of the greatest scorers in NBA history is calling it a career.

    Carmelo Anthony officially announced his retirement from basketball Monday after 19 NBA seasons.

    Carmelo Anthony @carmeloanthony

    Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/STAYME7O?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#STAYME7O</a> <a href="https://t.co/4au8cOd13s">pic.twitter.com/4au8cOd13s</a>

    "Now the time has come for me to say goodbye. To the court where I made my name, to the game that gave me purpose and pride, with this bittersweet goodbye to the NBA, I am excited about what the future holds for me," Anthony said. "When people ask what I believe my legacy is, it's not my feats on the court that come to mind, nor the awards or praise. Because my story has always been more than basketball."

    Anthony retires as the ninth-leading scorer in NBA history, having averaged at least 20 points per game for 14 consecutive seasons. He was a 10-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA selection and was named a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

    In the aftermath of Anthony's announcement, social media was overflowing with praise of the mid-range maestro's game.

    Moody @EricNMoody

    Carmelo Anthony was an excellent scorer in his prime. I'd old enough to remember when he went toe to toe with Kobe Bryant: <a href="https://t.co/nuiW3TTucw">pic.twitter.com/nuiW3TTucw</a>

    Carlos Gil @carlosgil83

    Championship or not, Carmelo Anthony's legacy shines bright as one of the greatest to ever grace the game. Retirement marks the start of a new chapter. Salute to a true basketball legend! 🏀✨

    Jake Elman @JakeElman97

    Feels like Carmelo Anthony has become a bit underappreciated these last few years. Few were better than him in his prime! <a href="https://t.co/FeuZjYREiH">https://t.co/FeuZjYREiH</a>

    Old NBA Tweets @oldnbatweetz

    as a remembrance of Carmelo Anthony retiring this was probably the coldest sequence in NBA history <a href="https://t.co/LVujIvZEgy">pic.twitter.com/LVujIvZEgy</a>

    Overtime @overtime

    When Carmelo put up 33 POINTS IN ONE QUARTER 🔥 (via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBAUK?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBAUK</a>) <a href="https://t.co/ymNXPRwmN9">pic.twitter.com/ymNXPRwmN9</a>

    OG Slim  @Jody_McFly

    I remember watchin Carmelo at Oak Hill… I'm feeling old as hell right now. <br><br>Seeing Carmelo retire got me in the feels <a href="https://t.co/p6NK6yorx7">pic.twitter.com/p6NK6yorx7</a>

    Anthony played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers over his 19-year career. He averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 37.5 percent from three-point range last season with the Lakers but went unsigned in 2022-23.

    While this might not be the storybook ending he or his fans wanted, it's nice to see Anthony getting appreciation as he steps into the next phase of his life.