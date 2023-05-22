NBA Fans Celebrate Carmelo Anthony on Twitter After Legend Posts Retirement Video

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

One of the greatest scorers in NBA history is calling it a career.

Carmelo Anthony officially announced his retirement from basketball Monday after 19 NBA seasons.

"Now the time has come for me to say goodbye. To the court where I made my name, to the game that gave me purpose and pride, with this bittersweet goodbye to the NBA, I am excited about what the future holds for me," Anthony said. "When people ask what I believe my legacy is, it's not my feats on the court that come to mind, nor the awards or praise. Because my story has always been more than basketball."

Anthony retires as the ninth-leading scorer in NBA history, having averaged at least 20 points per game for 14 consecutive seasons. He was a 10-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA selection and was named a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

In the aftermath of Anthony's announcement, social media was overflowing with praise of the mid-range maestro's game.

Anthony played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers over his 19-year career. He averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 37.5 percent from three-point range last season with the Lakers but went unsigned in 2022-23.

While this might not be the storybook ending he or his fans wanted, it's nice to see Anthony getting appreciation as he steps into the next phase of his life.