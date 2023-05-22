Victor Wembanyama Fist Pump Downplayed by Rockets' Green: 'Ain't Think Nothing of It'

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green isn't too worried about the possibility that prospect Victor Wembanyama was excited to avoid being drafted by his team.

A French broadcast of the NBA draft lottery appeared to show the surefire No. 1 pick fist pumping when it was revealed the Rockets landed the No. 4 pick instead of the first one.

"I mean, I saw it, but I ain't think nothing of it," Green said during an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George (41:46 mark). "Bro, wherever he get drafted—whether it was us or it's probably gonna be the Spurs—but, like, wherever you get drafted, like, still gotta come in and work no matter what."

Houston joined every other team in the lottery except the San Antonio Spurs in disappointment.

San Antonio landed the top pick and will undoubtedly use it on arguably the most highly touted prospect since LeBron James came into the league in 2003. There is already a history of the Spurs developing big men in place considering they drafted David Robinson and Tim Duncan with the No. 1 overall pick in their respective drafts.

Perhaps Wembanyama was hoping to land with the Spurs given that history and was pleased the possibility was still on the table with Houston getting the fourth selection. Or perhaps he knows the Rockets are a combined 59-177 the last three seasons and didn't want to be a part of that rebuild.

But Green isn't too bothered by the situation.