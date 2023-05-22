NBA Rumors: Steve Nash, Raptors Met to Discuss HC Job amid 'Wide-Ranging' Search

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors met with Steve Nash as part of their "wide-ranging" coaching search, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Joe Vardon.

Nash finished with a 94-67 record in his two-plus seasons as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

Shortly after the firing of Nick Nurse, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in April the Raptors "have embarked on a head-coaching search that's expected to be broad in scope." He added the pool of candidates could come from a number of different levels.

A coaching change often telegraphs an organization's overall priorities. In the case of Toronto, there's almost no rhyme or reason to its current process.

With that in mind, Nash's inclusion shouldn't come as a complete shock. He was a Hall of Famer as a player, and he has some NBA coaching experience already. The 49-year-old is also a legendary figure in Canadian basketball more broadly, representing the country at the international level.

It would be a surprise if Nash were to actually get the job, though.

The Nets' issues went beyond coaching, as evidenced by how their superteam era collapsed in such spectacular fashion. Still, few felt the eight-time All-Star guard was helping to elevate his star-studded roster.

His inexperience was particularly glaring in the postseason, when he struggled to make the necessary adjustments on the court.

Nash might be a successful coach one day, but it wouldn't make a lot of sense for a franchise with playoff aspirations to hire him right now.

With Fred VanVleet eligible for free agency and OG Anunoby likely to be the subject of trade speculation once again, the Raptors could pivot toward a rebuild this offseason. Bringing Nash aboard would lead many to believe that's the front office's ultimate plan.