Lakers Rumors: LA 'Determined' to Keep Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura in Free Agency

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura have likely made themselves millions during the 2023 NBA postseason, and the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly "determined" to keep them long term.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Lakers are expected to retain both restricted free agents this summer, even if it means matching an offer from a rival team.

The Lakers are limited to offering Reaves a four-year deal worth roughly $51 million, but they can match higher offers from another team. Hachimura's restricted free agency should be more straightforward, but the Lakers are "quite eager" to re-sign him as well.

Reaves is averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists during the playoffs while shooting 44.2 percent from three-point range. While LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both underperformed their superstar expectations in the Western Conference Finals, Reaves has three straight 20-point performances against the Nuggets.

The fact that Reaves is even an impending free agent should be a source of frustration for Lakers fans. He's the third quality young player—Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker being the others—to require a new contract earlier than most young players due to general manager Rob Pelinka giving out two-year deals for second-round picks and undrafted free agents. In most cases, teams tack on guarantees early in the contracts in exchange for having four-year leverage (and non-guaranteed years at the end of deals). Caruso is a Chicago Bull at the moment in large part due to his contract structure.

Hachimura was the first acquisition of several the Lakers made midway through the 2022-23 season to revamp their roster. The 2019 first-round pick has played quality minutes off the bench, averaging 12.3 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 52.8 percent from distance. His and Reaves' efficiency kept the Lakers in Game 2 against Denver, but a hobbled James and Davis could not rise to the occasion down the stretch.

While no team is going to break the bank for quality role players, teams may offer above-market contracts in an effort to force the Lakers to match and prevent them from otherwise improving their roster.