WWE Rumors: Drew McIntyre 'Ready' to Return Following Injury Recovery

Drew McIntyre is reportedly healthy enough to return to WWE. He's apparently just in creative purgatory.

"The last I heard, he was just waiting for him and creative to agree on the situation. The injury situation—I was told that the basic gist is that he's ready to come back," Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News).

McIntyre has not been seen on WWE programming since taking a loss to Gunther in a triple-threat match with Sheamus at WrestleMania 39. He's been out of action with an undisclosed injury for nearly two months, while there has also been significant speculation about his contract status.

The former WWE champion's contract expires in early 2024, and the two sides are not close to an extension, according to Fightful Select. There has also been "frustration" on McIntyre's side due to "several situations of not being on the same page with WWE" regarding his creative direction.

The Fightful Select report indicated there have been pitches to turn McIntyre into a heel, but he's been "adamant about not making dramatic changes unless it creatively makes sense."

There is still plenty of time for the two sides to work out a new long-term agreement, but McIntyre could become one of the biggest free agents in wrestling if things continue down this path.