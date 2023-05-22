NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines, Schedule for Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game 3May 22, 2023
NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines, Schedule for Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game 3
The Florida Panthers look like an unstoppable machine going into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Florida enters Monday's Game 3 (8 p.m. ET, TNT) with a 9-1 record in its last 10 playoff games and a 2-0 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Panthers won the first two games with strong defense and a pair of clutch goals from Matthew Tkachuk. They could close out the series as early as Wednesday night on home ice if they keep up their incredible run.
Carolina needs to find an offensive answer in the series after scoring three times in 12 periods in Games 1 and 2.
The Hurricanes have 17 more shots on goal than the Panthers in the series, but they have two fewer goals and face a must-win situation on Monday night.
Florida Going for 10th Win in 11 Games
Florida only has one loss since Game 5 of the first round. That lone defeat came in Game 4 of the second round to the Toronto Maple Leafs, who had fallen behind 3-0 to the Panthers.
Florida followed the same game plan to earn its second-round victories and its first two wins against Carolina. The Panthers used strong performances from Sergei Bobrovsky and a few clutch goals in their attacking zone.
Bobrovsky held the Leafs and Hurricanes to two goals or fewer over each of his last seven starts. His last concession of three or more goals occurred in Game 7 of the first round against the Boston Bruins.
The defensive consistency is remarkable, and if it keeps up, the Panthers could have a spot in the Stanley Cup Final booked by Wednesday.
Offensively, the Panthers received two game-winners from Tkachuk, two tallies out of Aleksander Barkov and another goal from Carter Verhaeghe. Florida's best players came through with vital goals to make it feel like an even harder foe to take down.
The Panthers have the perfect game plan in place. Until the Hurricanes figure out how to beat them, there is no reason for them to change their approach.
Carolina Needs to Find Offensive Spark
Defense has not been the problem for the Hurricanes. Carolina only has five concessions in two games.
However, Florida's defense has been even better. That led to an ineffective Hurricanes offense on home ice.
The Hurricanes scored on only two of their 65 shots on goal in the four-overtime thriller in Game 1, and they had only one goal on 38 shots in Game 2's battle into the extra period.
Carolina needs an offensive spark early in Game 3 to throw Florida out of its rhythm. There are plenty of candidates to be just that. Six Carolina players have eight or more shots on goal, and three more have six attempts on target.
One of Carolina's centers may be the best source for the spark. Sebastian Aho, Martin Nečas and Seth Jarvis are three of the five Carolina players with over 30 shots on goal in the postseason. They could also get in front of the net to distract Bobrovsky on a shot from Brent Burns, who leads the Canes in playoff attempts on target.
The Hurricanes have 2-0 edge in first-period scoring, but they have not sustained any scoring volume yet in the series.
They need to keep up the pressure in the opening 20 minutes and hope that more than one attempt goes past Bobrovsky to create some offensive momentum for the other two periods in Game 3.