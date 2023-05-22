NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines, Schedule for Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game 3

0 of 2

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Florida Panthers look like an unstoppable machine going into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Florida enters Monday's Game 3 (8 p.m. ET, TNT) with a 9-1 record in its last 10 playoff games and a 2-0 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Panthers won the first two games with strong defense and a pair of clutch goals from Matthew Tkachuk. They could close out the series as early as Wednesday night on home ice if they keep up their incredible run.

Carolina needs to find an offensive answer in the series after scoring three times in 12 periods in Games 1 and 2.

The Hurricanes have 17 more shots on goal than the Panthers in the series, but they have two fewer goals and face a must-win situation on Monday night.