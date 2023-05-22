NFL Rumors: Josh Johnson Lands Ravens Contract to Join Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

Set Number: X164295 TK1

Free-agent quarterback Josh Johnson has agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This will be the third stint in Baltimore for Johnson, who has been on 14 different NFL rosters. He figures to be the No. 3 QB in the depth chart behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

The 37-year-old made one start for the Ravens in 2021 when Jackson and Huntley were unavailable. He went 28-of-40 for 304 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 41-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Johnson finished out the 2022 season with the San Francisco 49ers and logged 23 snaps in their NFC title game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was the fourth quarterback the Niners used last year.

In December, Sports Illustrated's Andrew Brandt explained why Johnson has remained employed in the NFL for so long despite having made just nine starts since entering the league in 2008.

He said the 6'3" signal-caller "embraces being a backup quarterback, serving the starting quarterback in whatever way possible and being, in essence, a quarterback coach while still being a player."

The Ravens hired Todd Monken as their new offensive coordinator this offseason, so Johnson's past experience in Baltimore only goes so far. He's at least familiar with Jackson and Huntley, which could serve the team well.