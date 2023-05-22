WWE Rumors on Liv Morgan's Injury, Cameron Grimes, Superstars' Concerns About Betting

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Liv Morgan Has Shoulder Injury; May Need Surgery

When WWE made the decision to vacate the women's tag team championships Friday on SmackDown, it was an indication Liv Morgan would be out of action much longer than initially anticipated.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), it turns out Morgan may need surgery on her injured shoulder.

"Liv Morgan has what is believed to be a shoulder injury that may need surgery, and so they announced on SmackDown that her and Raquel are being stripped of the tag team titles, and they are going to do a four-way on Raw (in two weeks) to determine new champions," Meltzer said.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Damage CTRL (Bayley and IYO SKY), Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville and Raquel Rodriguez and a yet-to-be-announced partner are set to have a fatal four-way next week. Rousey and Baszler are the overwhelming favorites to win the match, given they likely would have already been champions if Rousey hadn't been dealing with injuries throughout the 2023 calendar year.

No timetable has been given for Morgan's return from injury.

Cameron Grimes Seen as 'Slam Dunk' on Main Roster

Cameron Grimes may have been SmackDown's last pick in the WWE draft, but he's reportedly far from Mr. Irrelevant behind the scenes.

Fightful Select reported "several WWE higher-ups, including Triple H, were said to have been fans of his work and saw potential in him on the main roster." One longtime WWE employee went as far as to call Grimes a "home run."

Grimes won the NXT North American championship during his reign in developmental, where his eccentric promos got him over with the crowd. His early main-roster returns have been impressive, with Grimes earning wins over Baron Corbin and Ashante "Thee" Adonis in his first two matches.

While he's a strong in-ring worker, it was Grimes' personality that ultimately got him over with NXT audiences. We'll have to see whether he has the same level of success with the wider main-roster audience.

WWE Talent Has 'Concerns' About Potential Foray into Gambling

WWE's push toward legalizing gambling on matches has not exactly been well-received backstage.

Fightful Select reported talent was largely kept in the dark about WWE's desire to create more interest in the product via gambling, with some concern being expressed about the impact on the creative process.

"Usually, we don't know the results of matches until about then anyway," one longtime talent said. "There have been world title matches where people didn't know until shortly before the match, so that won't necessarily be that different. The concern comes in to where and what we can pitch, how that affects things, and the ability to get things changed that talent doesn't agree with. There will be a lot of figuring out where and why changes are pushed for and from, and I think that this is probably more trouble than it's worth.

No states currently allow gambling on WWE matches due to their scripted nature. However, both WWE and AEW have deals with sportsbooks for free-to-play pools offering cash prizes.

Alex Sherman of CNBC reported WWE has targeted Michigan, Colorado and Indiana as potential states to approve gambling on high-profile matches.

