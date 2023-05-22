WWE Raw: Live Updates, Match Results, Highlights and Reaction from May 22

WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage of WWE Raw on May 22 from Hershey, PA.

This was the go-home show before this weekend's Night of Champions pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, so it was all hands on deck as the company tried to tie up all of its major storylines.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus signed the contract for their match on Night of Champions, and Imperium battled Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and a mystery partner in a six-man tag match.

Erik Beaston will still have you covered with the regular recap and grades, and this will be a space for a more detailed description of what happened during each match and segment.

The most recent segment will appear at the top, so keep refreshing throughout the night.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville

Liv Morgan may be out with an injury, but Raquel Rodriguez was back in action this week in a singles match against Sonya Deville.

The Jersey Devil took control right out of the gate and scored an early two-count with a knee strike from the middle rope.

Rodriguez was able to rally and score the win with the Tejada Bomb, but Shotzi ran down to make the save.

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor

Balor and Nakamura started off with a clean lockup. They traded simple holds and counters as they attempted to get the upper hand.

Nakamura laid him across the top rope and buried a knee into his gut. When Balor had the ref distracted, Damian Priest yanked Shin off the apron and took him out as the show cut to a break.

We returned to see Balor in control, but Nakamura was trying to fight back. The Rockstar blocked a kick and dropped an elbow across his knee.

He messed with Priest at ringside a bit before nailing The Prince with a kick to the head for a quick two-count. Balor took him down with a sling blade and hit a jumping double stomp.

He ascended to the top rope, but Shin avoided the Coup de Grace and hit a knee to the back of his head. Nakamura took out Priest at ringside. Balor took advantage and hit a dropkick to his back followed by the Coup de Grace for the win.

Winner: Finn Balor

Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders

Maxxine Dupri accompanied Chad Gable and Otis to the ring for their match against Erik and Ivar. Gable and Erik started off with a surprisingly technical exchange. Erik blocked a drop toe hold, but Gable took him down with a few other maneuvers.

The Vikings started to take control and used some double-team offense to keep Gable in their corner. After taking some punishment, Gable finally made the hot tag to Otis.

The big man took out both raiders and hit the caterpillar on Erik, much to the delight of Maxxine and Gable. The former Olympian tagged in, but he was immediately taken out by a huge knee from Erik.

Gable prevented them from hitting their finisher and wound up stealing the win by rolling back onto Erik for the pin.

Winners: Alpha Academy

Lesnar came out and claimed that Cody would be unable to fight this weekend due to his attack earlier in the night. He issued an open challenge for the PPV to anyone who comes out.

The American Nightmare came out with his arm wrapped up, but he tore off the sling and looked ready for a fight. The Beast rushed him and locked him in the Kimura. Rhodes screamed in pain when Lesnar snapped his arm and released the hold.

Candice LeRae vs. Zoey Stark

We got a quick video for Stark before the match that firmly established that she is still a heel after her call-up from NXT.

Stark immediately took control and threw LeRae with a t-bone suplex. She beat the Poison Pixie down. Nikki Cross ran down to the ring to offer support for LeRae, but when she grabbed her for a hug, Stark sent both of them into the steel steps.

Stark hit the Z360 for the pin and the quick win.

Winner: Zoey Stark

We got part three of Corey Graves' interview with Seth Rollins this week. He made it clear that his only focus right now is on winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

Bronson Reed vs. Ricochet

The first match of the night featured the high-flying Ricochet taking on the powerhouse, Bronson Reed.

The One and Only tried to take ou Reed's base by unleashing a series of kicks to his leg. Reed almost got his hands on him, but Ricochet dropped him to his knees with an enziguiri.

Once the big man regained his composure, he ran Ricochet over like a bulldozer and hit a huge shoulder tackle off the apron to the floor that send him into the barricade.

We returned from a break to see Ricochet beginning to make a comeback. He hit a flurry of kicks and quick moves, but he failed to keep Reed down for the three-count.

The powerhouse grabbed him by the throat and clotheslined him out of the ring. He went for the shoulder tackle again, but Ricochet hit a jumping knee to stop him in his tracks.

After he was able to collect himself again, Reed hit the Tsunami to score a clean win.

Winner: Bronson Reed

Apollo crews gave an interview backstage after the match. He was approached by Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. This led to them agreeing to a match for later in the show.

A Chaotic Opening

Raw opened with a shot of Cody Rhodes walking backstage, but he was immediately attacked by Brock Lesnar. The Beast spent several minutes beating him up and smashed his arm with what appeared to be a full keg.

When we went live in the arena, Paul Heyman was standing in the middle of the ring. He said he had nothing to do with Lesnar attacking Rhodes before talking about why he is here this week.

He hyped up Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa as the next tag team champions. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens showed up, but Heyman left the ring faster than Steve Austin running to the bar for the last call.

Zayn joked about Heyman disappearing before he and KO addressed the crowd. He said they are feeling great heading into Night of Champions.

Imperium arrived and the champs looked like they were preparing for a fight. As they surrounded the ring, Matt Riddle ran down to the ring and joined the tag champs. Imperium backed off, but it looks like we know who KO and Sami's partner will be later in the show.