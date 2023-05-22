Heat's Erik Spoelstra: Kevin Love Says He's 'Fine' After Injury in G3 Win vs. Celtics

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Miami Heat veteran forward Kevin Love exited Sunday's Game 3 against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter after suffering an apparent ankle injury, but it sounds like the situation isn't too serious.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters after the team's 128-102 win that Love "says he's fine" despite not re-entering the game on Sunday.

Love was in his usual spot in the starting lineup but he was limited to just five minutes of action, scoring five points and grabbing two rebounds before exiting the game. Spoelstra noted that there was no need for the 34-year-old to risk further injury by re-entering the blowout game.

"He said he probably could've gone in in the second half, but we just wanted to reevaluate it. We were up 15, and I was like, 'Alright, let's just make sure we know what's going on,'" said Spoelstra, who also added that he wasn't sure if it was the ankle that Love had injured or something else.

The Heat led by as many as 33 in Sunday's victory, which gave them a 3-0 series advantage. Six Miami players scored in double figures with Gabe Vincent leading the way with 29 points. Duncan Robinson scored 22 points off the bench. The team shot 56.8 percent from the field and 54.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Now that they're one step away from reaching the NBA Finals for the second time in the last four seasons, the Heat will have to be at their absolute best to close out the series. If Love is forced to miss time, there will be more pressure on center Bam Adebayo to control the paint for Miami.

The Heat will look to complete the sweep when they return to action against the Celtics in Game 4 on Tuesday.