Celtics' Jaylen Brown Calls Blowout Game 3 Loss to Jimmy Butler, Heat 'Embarrassing'

The Celtics season is on the brinks of collapse.

And if Sunday night was any indication, Tuesday's Game 4 against the Miami Heat could be the last time they suit up this season.

They were outclassed, outmatched and outworked all night long in their blowout, 128-102 loss to the Heat at the Kaseya Center on Sunday night to fall into a dreaded 3-0 hole.

After losing both games on their home floor, Boston needed to respond and all it managed was a whimper.

Jaylen Brown knows the effort was nowhere near where it needed to be.

"It's an obvious letdown," Brown said postgame. "We felt like we let our fan base, our organization down. We let ourselves down. It's collective. We can keep pointing fingers. But in reality, it's just embarrassing."

Although the Celtics had plenty of issues all night long on both ends of the floor—namely not being able to stop a single member on Miami's roster—one of the biggest problems was Brown and fellow star Jayson Tatum's performances.

Boston's two All-NBA selections combined for just 26 points on 12-of-35 shooting from the field. They were both outscored by the likes of Duncan Robinson (22) and Caleb Martin (18) as the Heat got everybody involved.

Not to mention the Celtics as a whole shot just 39.8 percent from the field, 26.2 percent from three-point range and had 15 turnovers as a team in the loss.

It's been the story of the series that Miami has just been the tougher team over all three games, the Celtics just haven't been able to respond when punched in the mouth.

And now Boston's season is about to end because of it after being favored to return to the NBA Finals.