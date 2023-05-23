NBA Offseason Predictions from Latest News and Rumors

1 of 6

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

One of the best stories of the 2023 playoffs has been Austin Reaves, a former undrafted, two-way-contract guy who's now become the Los Angeles Lakers' third-best player.

The 24-year-old is averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and shooting 44.2 percent from three while taking ball-handling responsibilities off of LeBron James. Of course, the timing of this couldn't be better for Reaves, who becomes a restricted free agent this summer.

As Marc Stein wrote on The Stein Line Substack, "Austin Reaves market…not clear yet. But there will definitely be a team or two that offers more than the Lakers want to spend. There will be at least one."

This offer could come from a number of young teams with cap space that need a do-it-all combo guard, a list that includes the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs.

The Lakers can only offer Reaves a four-year deal worth just over $50 million, but they can match any deal he receives as a free agent.

Given how well he has played, there's no way he should accept a deal that averages less than $13 million per season, choosing to sign an offer sheet with another team instead.

It may put more pressure on the Lakers' salary cap down the road, but L.A. simply can't afford to lose Reaves, especially considering how bad D'Angelo Russell has been lately.

Reaves has become a good starting NBA player, one that the Lakers have needed to reach the Western Conference Finals. One way or another, they'll pay him what it takes to stay.

Prediction: Reaves signs an offer sheet above $50 million with another team, one the Lakers will match.