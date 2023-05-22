Heat Rumors: Tyler Herro Has Brace Removed from Hand Injury; Not Cleared to Shoot

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Perhaps one of the most impressive things from the Miami Heat's incredible run to the Eastern Conference Finals is that they have done it without third-leading scorer Tyler Herro, who fractured his right hand in Game 1 of the team's first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Herro had surgery and had been wearing a brace ever since. The brace was removed ahead of Miami's Game 3 matchup against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, according to Allie LaForce on the TNT broadcast (h/t Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald).

The former Sixth Man of the Year hasn't been cleared to shoot yet, but the removal could mean that a possible return may be in the works.

Herro suffered the injury on April 16 and his initial timeline for a return was 4-6 weeks. So, he seems to be just about on schedule.

Immediately following the injury, Herro talked about possibly being able to come back in time for this year's NBA Finals. And given the streak that Miami has been on, it's starting to look like a real possibility.

"That's the hope," Herro said. "Get to the Finals, and I can get back for that."

The fourth-year guard suffered the injury while diving for a loose ball towards the end of the first half in Game 1 against the Bucks. Miami's chances looked beyond bleak at that point but it went on to win the game and eventually the series.

Herro was a major piece of the Heat's offense this year as he averaged 20.1 points per game to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

While his absence is a big one, the rest of the team's role players have stepped up in a big way to help ease it. They've lost just three games thus far in the postseason and are two wins away from the NBA Finals.