Stars Fans Lament OT Woes in Game 2 Loss to Jack Eichel, Golden Knights

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Once again, the Dallas Stars are on the wrong end of an overtime result this postseason.

Las Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson pounced on a loose rebound within the first two minutes of overtime and rifled it into the back of the net, giving his team a 2-0 series lead over the Stars in the Western Conference Finals.

It was the second overtime game in the series and the fourth overtime of the conference final round of the playoffs. The result puts Vegas in the drivers seat going forward, but moments earlier it appeared that the teams were destined to head to Dallas with a tied series.

The Stars led 2-1 with just 2:22 left, but that's when Jack Eichel worked his magic. The 2015 2nd-overall pick capitalized on an errant clearing attempt from Stars defenseman Ryan Suter and sent a silky, no-look pass to Golden Knights forward Jonathon Marchessault in the slot. From there, Marchessault fired the puck into the top corner, tying the game.

The heroics of Stephenson, Eichel and Marchessault are significant, but goaltender Adin Hill's contributions are even bigger. The netminder earned his fifth win of the postseason after being thrust into action in the second round, and turned away 26 of 28 Stars shots in the Game 2 victory.

However, the biggest story from the game in the late-game collapse and overtime ineptitude from the Stars. The team is 0-4 in extra time this postseason, and falling into the 2-0 deficit caused ire among those on Twitter.

The Stars will get an opportunity to draw closer in the series when they return to American Airlines Center on Tuesday.