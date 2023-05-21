X

    Stars Fans Lament OT Woes in Game 2 Loss to Jack Eichel, Golden Knights

    Jack MurrayMay 21, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 21: Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates a goal with teammates against Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars during the first period in Game Two of the Western Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Once again, the Dallas Stars are on the wrong end of an overtime result this postseason.

    Las Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson pounced on a loose rebound within the first two minutes of overtime and rifled it into the back of the net, giving his team a 2-0 series lead over the Stars in the Western Conference Finals.

    NHL @NHL

    Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/GoldenKnights?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GoldenKnights</a> fans! 🔊<br><br>We want to see your reaction to Chandler Stephenson's overtime winner in Game 2! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a><br><br>Send us your videos ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/spRr6pVPsC">https://t.co/spRr6pVPsC</a> <a href="https://t.co/EfSpZVvWH5">pic.twitter.com/EfSpZVvWH5</a>

    z - Vegas Golden Knights @GoldenKnights

    ANOTHER OVERTIME WIN TO TAKE A 2-0 SERIES LEAD!!!!!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VegasBorn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VegasBorn</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UKnightTheRealm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UKnightTheRealm</a> <a href="https://t.co/ngaZ4Z4Nyf">pic.twitter.com/ngaZ4Z4Nyf</a>

    It was the second overtime game in the series and the fourth overtime of the conference final round of the playoffs. The result puts Vegas in the drivers seat going forward, but moments earlier it appeared that the teams were destined to head to Dallas with a tied series.

    The Stars led 2-1 with just 2:22 left, but that's when Jack Eichel worked his magic. The 2015 2nd-overall pick capitalized on an errant clearing attempt from Stars defenseman Ryan Suter and sent a silky, no-look pass to Golden Knights forward Jonathon Marchessault in the slot. From there, Marchessault fired the puck into the top corner, tying the game.

    NHL @NHL

    🤯 JACK EICHEL WITH A SENSATIONAL PASS 🤯<br><br>IT'S TIED IN VEGAS! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a><br><br>🇺🇸: <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNPlus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNPlus</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/LGdimrCni0">https://t.co/LGdimrCni0</a><br>🇨🇦: <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/JLhJSsEqQP">https://t.co/JLhJSsEqQP</a> <a href="https://t.co/uF6yjYcroW">pic.twitter.com/uF6yjYcroW</a>

    The heroics of Stephenson, Eichel and Marchessault are significant, but goaltender Adin Hill's contributions are even bigger. The netminder earned his fifth win of the postseason after being thrust into action in the second round, and turned away 26 of 28 Stars shots in the Game 2 victory.

    However, the biggest story from the game in the late-game collapse and overtime ineptitude from the Stars. The team is 0-4 in extra time this postseason, and falling into the 2-0 deficit caused ire among those on Twitter.

    Tracey Myers @Tramyers_NHL

    DeBoer talked the past two days about how you have to win an OT game in the playoffs. Stars now 0-4 in them.

    Holly @holly_holl

    me: maybe the Stars will finally break their OT loser habits this time<br><br>the Stars:<a href="https://t.co/bu97cz8JRs">pic.twitter.com/bu97cz8JRs</a>

    Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA

    The Stars OT struggles continue… now 0-4 in these playoffs.<br><br>Dallas will return home down 0-2 in the series, and facing a nearly mandatory defense of home ice.

    DrewL 🇺🇦Ukraine🇺🇸 @adlgator86

    And the Stars' OT suck continues. 8-14 in regular season. 0-4 in the playoffs. Ugh. 😞

    Lia Assimakopoulos @Lassimak

    The Stars had control of that game until the final four minutes. <br><br>That's how quickly playoff hockey can take a turn. <br><br>The Stars have not won an OT game this postseason and will have to address that problem to come back from from this series deficit.

    Bruce LeVine @BruceLeVinePuck

    Stars are 0-3 in OT<br>Vegas is 2-0<br><br>Jake Oettinger has never won an OT game in the playoffs.

    The Stars will get an opportunity to draw closer in the series when they return to American Airlines Center on Tuesday.