Michael Block Applauded by Fans After Ace, Legendary Weekend at 2023 PGA Championship

Michael Block will forever be a PGA Championship legend.

No, the SoCal club pro didn't win the event, with Brooks Koepka securing that distinction, his third triumph in the PGA Championship.

But he did finish an impressive 1-over for the tournament, finished in a tie for 15th and had its most memorable moment, shooting an ace on the 15th hole Sunday evening.

Normally at a major, the winner is the day's main storyline, and Koepka will get his time in the spotlight. It was his fifth major title and his third at the PGA Championship since 2018.

But it's hard to deny that Block won over the hearts of golf fans with his stunning showing. How could you not feel all the feels after his post-round interview?

"It's amazing," he said on CBS. "I'm living a dream. I'm making sure that I enjoy this moment. I've learned that after my 46 years of life, it's not going to get better than this. There's no way. No chance in hell. So I'm going to enjoy this."

This year's event took place at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, but it felt like the sort of story Hollywood would stage. How many club professionals finish top-15 in a major, secure their spot for the following season at the tournament, finish with a hole-in-one, spend a day golfing with Rory McIlroy and make just under $300,000 to do so?

None. The answer is none. You can practically hear the scriptwriters getting started.