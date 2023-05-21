X

    Michael Block Applauded by Fans After Ace, Legendary Weekend at 2023 PGA Championship

    May 21, 2023

    ROCHESTER, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Michael Block of the United States, PGA of America Club Professional, reacts to his hole-in-one on the 15th tee during the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 21, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
    Michael Block will forever be a PGA Championship legend.

    No, the SoCal club pro didn't win the event, with Brooks Koepka securing that distinction, his third triumph in the PGA Championship.

    But he did finish an impressive 1-over for the tournament, finished in a tie for 15th and had its most memorable moment, shooting an ace on the 15th hole Sunday evening.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    UNBELIEVABLE!<br><br>MICHAEL BLOCK JUST DUNKED A HOLE-IN-ONE! <a href="https://t.co/Qin8FYXFQV">pic.twitter.com/Qin8FYXFQV</a>

    And golf Twitter was loving every second of it:

    Golf Digest @GolfDigest

    Incredible scenes at the 18th for Michael Block! 👏 <a href="https://t.co/mshTeK0abT">pic.twitter.com/mshTeK0abT</a>

    Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

    This is so awesome. Michael Block the people's golfer. <a href="https://t.co/2NMZrd0wpf">https://t.co/2NMZrd0wpf</a>

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    Michael Block is a club pro who teaches lessons at a public course in California.<br><br>He just finished in the top 15 at the PGA Championship, securing a spot at next year's event.<br><br>He was the crowd favorite, paired with Rory McIlroy and he hit a hole-in-one. What a dream weekend. <a href="https://t.co/78chJetKpY">pic.twitter.com/78chJetKpY</a>

    Chris Emma @CEmma670

    Sometimes sports can present something new and special. Michael Block wasn't known before Thursday and became a bit of a legend at the PGA Championship. Here's hoping there's more of his character for the game of golf.

    Bob Harig @BobHarig

    Phenomenal up and down for Michael Block at 18.. Just great stuff from that guy all week. The par means a top-15 finish and he'll be at Valhalla next year.

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    If you're a regular PGA Tour event coming up in the next few months how do you not offer Michael Block a sponsor's exemption? He's box office.

    Justin Ray @JustinRayGolf

    Michael Block this week:<br>- 1st ace by club pro at PGA since 1996<br>- Best 36 and 54 hole position by club pro since 1988<br>- Best finish by club pro at PGA since 1986<br><br>What a performance.

    Ryan Phillips @RumorsandRants

    So who is playing Michael Block in the Disney movie?

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Michael. Block. Wow.

    Normally at a major, the winner is the day's main storyline, and Koepka will get his time in the spotlight. It was his fifth major title and his third at the PGA Championship since 2018.

    But it's hard to deny that Block won over the hearts of golf fans with his stunning showing. How could you not feel all the feels after his post-round interview?

    Golf on CBS ⛳ @GolfonCBS

    "I'm living a dream. I'm making sure that I enjoy this moment. I've learned that after my 46 years of life, it's not going to get better than this. There's no way." <br><br>Michael Block is cherishing every moment of a storybook PGA Championship. <a href="https://t.co/dUxVD6jMmM">pic.twitter.com/dUxVD6jMmM</a>

    "It's amazing," he said on CBS. "I'm living a dream. I'm making sure that I enjoy this moment. I've learned that after my 46 years of life, it's not going to get better than this. There's no way. No chance in hell. So I'm going to enjoy this."

    This year's event took place at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, but it felt like the sort of story Hollywood would stage. How many club professionals finish top-15 in a major, secure their spot for the following season at the tournament, finish with a hole-in-one, spend a day golfing with Rory McIlroy and make just under $300,000 to do so?

    None. The answer is none. You can practically hear the scriptwriters getting started.