    Bay to Breakers 2023 Results: Men and Women's Top Finishers and Best Photos

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 21, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES - MAY 19: Many people attend the San Francisco Bay to Breakers race which is the oldest consecutively run annual footrace in the world, a staple to the City by the Bay since May 1912. With a starting point near the San Francisco Bay, a few blocks from The Embarcadero, the 12K race runs west through the city and finishes at the Great Highway where breakers crash onto the Pacific Coasts Ocean Beach. Participants dressed with amazing costumes during the race in San Francisco, United States, on May 19, 2014. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
    Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

    Colin Bennie won the men's competition at San Francisco's iconic Bay to Breakers 12K run on Sunday, while Sarah Anderson took first place among the women competitors and Cal Calamia won the non-binary race.

    In the men's division, Yemane Hailesellasie took second place, while William Fallini-Haas. Clara Peterson came in second among the women, while Sierra Brill finished third. And JL Odom finished second in the non-binary division, while Luca Fox claimed third.

    The race—which has been contested since 1912, outside of 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic—is as famous for its colorful costumes among participants and spectators alike, it's party-esque atmosphere and occasional nudity as it is for the race itself.

    Sunday morning was no exception:

    Jessica Flores @jesssmflores

    SF's iconic Bay to Breakers is underway. Lots of cool costumes including this Golden Gate Bridge costume. <a href="https://t.co/vFu7dj5Uy8">pic.twitter.com/vFu7dj5Uy8</a>

    Zak Sos @ZakSNews

    Dinosaurs, ducks, sharks, ballerinas and aliens…all competing to get to Ocean Beach first. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BaytoBreakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BaytoBreakers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/KTVU?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KTVU</a> <a href="https://t.co/7ShiuHTil5">pic.twitter.com/7ShiuHTil5</a>

    San Francisco Chronicle @sfchronicle

    The Bay to Breakers fun continues with a dance party at the top of the Hayes Hill Challenge. <br><br>📷: Ben Fanjoy <a href="https://t.co/MUIsCtNIZT">pic.twitter.com/MUIsCtNIZT</a>

    Cornell Barnard @CornellBarnard

    Beauty School dropouts. 🎵 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/baytobreakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#baytobreakers</a> <a href="https://t.co/X2EdnD77WM">pic.twitter.com/X2EdnD77WM</a>

    Cornell Barnard @CornellBarnard

    Hey, we're over here. 👋 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/baytobreakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#baytobreakers</a> <a href="https://t.co/2WoBLgUvCV">pic.twitter.com/2WoBLgUvCV</a>

    Suzanne Phan @SuzannePhan

    "Atmospheric River" !!! <a href="https://t.co/ZaUazxjrNz">pic.twitter.com/ZaUazxjrNz</a>

    "It's just such an iconic San Francisco event," racegoer Seth Cotterell told Jessica Flores of the San Francisco Chronicle.

    "Everyone is in costumes, having a good time, getting in the spirit of it," he added. "Also it's outdoor and it's active, which is my favorite kind of fun."