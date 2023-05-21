Bay to Breakers 2023 Results: Men and Women's Top Finishers and Best Photos

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Colin Bennie won the men's competition at San Francisco's iconic Bay to Breakers 12K run on Sunday, while Sarah Anderson took first place among the women competitors and Cal Calamia won the non-binary race.

In the men's division, Yemane Hailesellasie took second place, while William Fallini-Haas. Clara Peterson came in second among the women, while Sierra Brill finished third. And JL Odom finished second in the non-binary division, while Luca Fox claimed third.

The race—which has been contested since 1912, outside of 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic—is as famous for its colorful costumes among participants and spectators alike, it's party-esque atmosphere and occasional nudity as it is for the race itself.

Sunday morning was no exception:

"It's just such an iconic San Francisco event," racegoer Seth Cotterell told Jessica Flores of the San Francisco Chronicle.

"Everyone is in costumes, having a good time, getting in the spirit of it," he added. "Also it's outdoor and it's active, which is my favorite kind of fun."