Reggie Wayne Says Colts Rookie Josh Downs 'Was the Best Receiver at the Combine'

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Reggie Wayne knows a little bit about being a star receiver in Indianapolis and apparently sees that potential in rookie third-round pick Josh Downs.

"I thought he was the best receiver at the combine," Wayne told Fox59.

Downs put up monster numbers during his career at North Carolina, racking up 195 receptions for 2,364 yards and 19 touchdowns over his last two seasons in Chapel Hill. He impressed at the combine with a 4.48-second time in the 40-yard dash and 38.5-inch vertical leap but nevertheless fell to the third round in large part due to size limitations.

Measuring at 5'9" and 171 pounds, Downs will be one of the slightest receivers in the NFL next season. It's likely he'll be limited to playing much of his time in the slot, which also played a factor in him dropping to Day 2.

"I'm not necessarily a little-guy receiver, you know what I mean?'' Wayne said. "But this draft was full of smaller guys. (Downs) stood out and I put an asterisk by his name. Then I came into my office and I really dove in deep and did my evaluations and I'm like, 'Man, this would be perfect if we had him in our offense.'''

Downs should see plenty of snaps as a rookie, provided he's able to beat out free-agent signing Isaiah McKenzie in camp. He'll work in contrast to Michael Pittman (6'4") and Alec Pierce (6'3") as weapons for whoever winds up starting the season under center. First-round pick Anthony Richardson is set to compete with Gardner Minshew in camp for the starting job.