Victor Wembanyama Highlights, Final Stats from Mets 92's Game 1 Playoff Win in France

Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama has his eyes on a LNB Pro A title before he chases NBA championships with the San Antonio Spurs.

Wembanyama and the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 defeated Cholet 93-80 in Game 1 of their quarterfinals matchup on Sunday. The surefire No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft did a little bit of everything with 22 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in the straightforward win.

The 19-year-old is so highly regarded in large part because of his ability to handle the ball like a guard even at his size.

He showed some of those ball-handling skills by slicing through the defense and soaring to the rim for monster dunks on multiple occasions:

Sunday was an important day for Wembanyama for more than the game. Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert was on hand to present the prospect with his MVP for a brilliant season, and the height difference underscored just how tall the future No. 1 pick is while he is shooting from the outside and dribbling through defenders.

It also led to some reaction:

Every highlight from Wembanyama shows just how fortunate the Spurs were when they won the 2023 NBA draft lottery. He is the most highly touted prospect since LeBron James went No. 1 overall in the 2003 draft and could set the franchise up for extended success for a decade or more.

Cholet didn't have much of a chance Sunday with that skill set on the court.