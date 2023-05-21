Lakers HC Darvin Ham Defends D'Angelo Russell amid Fan Backlash After Nuggets Loss

Set Number: X164321 TK1

Los Angeles Lakers star D'Angelo Russell needs to "remain aggressive" in the eyes of head coach Darvin Ham despite another lackluster showing in the Western Conference finals.

Ham chose to accentuate the positive following the team's 119-108 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3.

Russell has been a lightning rod for criticism throughout the series and much of the postseason. On Saturday, he was 1-of-8 from the field and finished with three points. Over the three games so far, L.A. is a combined minus-53 with the 6'4" guard on the court.



ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported Wednesday the Lakers worry, however, they "could 'lose'' the 27-year-old point guard if he views the adjustment as a demotion after starting every other game this postseason."

Russell is a free agent in the offseason, and replacing him wouldn't be easy given Los Angeles' salary cap situation. Shortly after the trade deadline passed, general manager Rob Pelinka alluded to how the franchise saw its flurry of midseason business as helping to set the table for not just this year but next season as well.

With his squad's back against the wall, Ham may have no other choice but to limit Russell's usage regardless of the possible consequences this summer. His 20:01 minutes on the floor in Game 3 were his lowest of the playoffs, so the process might already be happening.

Russell isn't the sole reason the Lakers are down 3-0 in the series, but his presence certainly hasn't helped. To Ham's point, having him attempt to shoot his way out of his struggles may not be the solution.