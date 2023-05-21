X

    Lakers HC Darvin Ham Defends D'Angelo Russell amid Fan Backlash After Nuggets Loss

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 21, 2023

    Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers D'Angelo Russell (1) and head coach Darvin Ham talking vs New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles, CA 3/12/2023 CREDIT: John W. McDonough (Photo by John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164321 TK1)
    Los Angeles Lakers star D'Angelo Russell needs to "remain aggressive" in the eyes of head coach Darvin Ham despite another lackluster showing in the Western Conference finals.

    Ham chose to accentuate the positive following the team's 119-108 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3.

    Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

    Darvin Ham on D'Angelo Russell going 1-for-8 tonight: "All good looks. He just has to remain aggressive. All good looks."

    Russell has been a lightning rod for criticism throughout the series and much of the postseason. On Saturday, he was 1-of-8 from the field and finished with three points. Over the three games so far, L.A. is a combined minus-53 with the 6'4" guard on the court.

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    How is D'Angelo Russell still in the game? Just taking touches and shots from Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves.

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    🗣GET DLO OUT THE DAMN GAME

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    That's on Ham. DLo playing like stir fry and Ham leaves him in. He deserves all the criticism he gets for this dumb coaching

    ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported Wednesday the Lakers worry, however, they "could 'lose'' the 27-year-old point guard if he views the adjustment as a demotion after starting every other game this postseason."

    Russell is a free agent in the offseason, and replacing him wouldn't be easy given Los Angeles' salary cap situation. Shortly after the trade deadline passed, general manager Rob Pelinka alluded to how the franchise saw its flurry of midseason business as helping to set the table for not just this year but next season as well.

    With his squad's back against the wall, Ham may have no other choice but to limit Russell's usage regardless of the possible consequences this summer. His 20:01 minutes on the floor in Game 3 were his lowest of the playoffs, so the process might already be happening.

    Russell isn't the sole reason the Lakers are down 3-0 in the series, but his presence certainly hasn't helped. To Ham's point, having him attempt to shoot his way out of his struggles may not be the solution.

