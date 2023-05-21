Lakers' Ham on Overcoming 3-0 Deficit vs. Nuggets: 'Difficult, but Not Impossible'

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The Los Angeles Lakers have their backs against the wall after falling 119-108 to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena.

The Purple and Gold are now down 3-0 in the series and must win Game 4 on their home court to keep their NBA title hopes alive.

"The circumstances are what they are," Ham told reporters of being down 3-0 in the series. "Difficult, but not impossible."

Ham added: "The deficit is 3-0. Not 4-0. As long as they haven't gotten to four yet, there's still hope. We're still alive."

The Lakers have been heavily outplayed by the Nuggets in each game of the Western Conference Finals thus far.

Saturday's Game 3 saw Jamal Murray finish with 37 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in 42 minutes. Nikola Jokić notched 24 points, six rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown also finished with double digits in scoring.

One of the biggest disappointments for the Lakers in this series has been the performance of D'Angelo Russell, who notched just three points, three rebounds and four assists in Game 3.

The 27-year-old was equally disappointing in the first two games, finishing with eight points and 10 points, respectively.

If the Purple and Gold want to extend their season, they're going to have to put everything on the line in Monday's Game 4 on their home court.