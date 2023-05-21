X

    Panthers Fans Want Matthew Tkachuk Statue After Consecutive OT Goals vs. Hurricanes

    Erin WalshMay 21, 2023

    RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 20: Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal during overtime against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 20, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

    Matthew Tkachuk is the king of clutch.

    The Panthers superstar scored in overtime for the second straight game to help Florida defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

    Florida took a 1-0 series lead on Thursday when Tkachuk scored in the fourth overtime period to help the Panthers win 3-2.

    The "Comeback Cats" now hold a 2-0 series lead over the Hurricanes with play set to shift to Florida for Games 3 and 4 at FLA Live Arena.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    TKACHUK DOES IT AGAIN!<br><br>HE'S WALKS IT OFF WITH THE OT WINNER 🚨🤯🔥 <a href="https://t.co/2jfzxQmZcB">pic.twitter.com/2jfzxQmZcB</a>

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    Matthew Tkachuk skated right off the ice and into an interview with the <a href="https://twitter.com/NHL_On_TNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHL_On_TNT</a> desk 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/9XqPhwikfo">pic.twitter.com/9XqPhwikfo</a>

    The Panthers and Hurricanes were deadlocked after three periods following goals by Florida's Aleksander Barkov and Carolina's Jalen Chatfield, and many fans were dreading the possibility of another four-overtime game.

    However, Tkachuk had other plans, ending the game just 1:51 into overtime to send the Panthers home with the opportunity to sweep the series.

    Tkachuk, who spent the first six seasons of his career with the Calgary Flames, put together the best campaign of his career in his first year with the Panthers, notching 40 goals and 69 assists for 109 points in 79 regular-season games.

    The 25-year-old has been even better in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, tallying seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points in 14 games. His 18 points are a franchise record for most points in a single playoff year.

    Panthers Fans Want Matthew Tkachuk Statue After Consecutive OT Goals vs. Hurricanes
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    After the team's latest win, fans are ready to crown Tkachuk the king of South Florida:

    Mau the Lover 🇲🇽🇵🇷🇵🇸 @MauricioGPonce

    BUILD TKACHUK A STATUE MAN

    Maria Martin @Ria_Martin

    A statue of Tkachuk. Stat.

    p-Wes McCauley @WesMcCauley2

    TKACHUK LEYS GO BUILD THE STATUE SOMEONE MAKE THE E PETITION

    Pete Blackburn @PeteBlackburn

    The "let's get out of here" celebration from Tkachuk was baller. What a dude

    Jamie Hersch @JamieHersch

    NO. FREAKING. WAY. <br><br>Matthew Tkachuk is truly unstoppable. One in a million. The Cats are going home with a 2-0 series lead!!!!!

    David Dwork @DavidDwork

    Matthew Tkachuk on what he said to his teammates after scoring the OT winner in Game 2: <br><br>"Bus in 10"

    Jeremy Perrigo @jeremyperrigo

    Matthew Tkachuk shows up at the most important moments. And that type of player is invaluable. Just incredible what he has done these last two games.

    e - ryan 🛸 @OTCellyy

    Tkachuk after scoring the biggest goals of his career <a href="https://t.co/WRcsVAcZti">pic.twitter.com/WRcsVAcZti</a>

    Colby Guy @ColbyDGuy

    Matthew Tkachuk making $9.5 million for the next seven seasons might become the biggest steal of a contract in the NHL, if it isn't already.

    Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

    Matthew Tkachuk to Sportsnet, about Jimmy Butler wearing his jersey and this magical time in South Florida: "It's just so much fun to do what we do and I can't speak for Jimmy but I'm sure he's having the time of his life, just like we are."

    x - Jacob @ PantherPourri, a @FlaHockeyNow Podcast @PTPJacob

    Matthew Tkachuk when he scores an OT winner in the playoffs <a href="https://t.co/zK89b6x2ce">pic.twitter.com/zK89b6x2ce</a>

    With the way Tkachuk and the Panthers are playing, it's very possible they reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since the 1995-96 season. That said, there's still a lot of series left, and they need two more wins to clinch a berth in the finals.

    Game 3 between the Panthers and Hurricanes is set for Monday at 8 p.m. ET in Florida.