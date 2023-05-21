MLB Rumors: Clint Frazier Called Up to White Sox After 6 Years with Yankees, Cubs

Chase Agnello-Dean/Getty Images

Clint Frazier is getting to don pinstripes in the majors once again.

The former New York Yankee and Chicago Cub got called up by the Chicago White Sox for the clubs matchup against the Kansas City Royals.

Frazier signed a minor league contract with the franchise in late April and got off to a scorching start with the Charlotte Knights. He last appeared in the majors with the Cubs in 2022, and was released from a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers in April.

Frazier is a former top prospect, being selected 5th in the 2013 MLB Draft by the then-Cleveland Indians. He was acquired by the Yankees at the 2016 trade deadline in the Andrew Miller trade and debuted with the club in 2017.

He has struggled to be a mainstay in the majors, playing in just 247 games across six seasons in the league. He is a career .238 hitter with 29 home runs and 98 RBI's.

The White Sox make the to add another righty bat to the outfield, as he could complement lefties Andrew Benintendi and Gavin Sheets in the outfield. The team also has outfielder Billy Hamilton and designated hitter Eloy Jiménez on the injured list.

Chicago currently sits in fourth place in the mediocre AL Central with a record of 18-29.