Dodgers' Julio Urías Placed on IL with Hamstring Injury After Pitch-Tipping Dispute

Scott Kane/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urías is heading to the injured list.

The club announced the move Saturday, recalling Wander Suero from the Oklahoma City Dodgers. The injury was designated as a hamstring strain, sidelining the southpaw for 15 days.

The decision comes after a disastrous start against the St. Louis Cardinals, where Urías allowed six runs off of six hits, four of which being home runs, in just three innings of work. The Dodgers would go on to lose the game 16-8.

Urías' performance drew claims that he may be tipping his pitches, something that manager Dave Roberts acknowledged postgame.

Urías did not confirm whether he believes he is telegraphing his pitches to the opposition, but noted his concern with his performance.

"It's obviously worrisome," Urías said (via Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times). "It's one of those things where, I'm not hiding from it, but I got to do a better job."

The 26-year-old is a major piece for the Dodgers rotation, with career highlights including a 20-win season in 2021 and an ERA title in 2022. Despite this success, Urías' marks this season have been abnormal.

The southpaw is 5-4 in 2023 with a 4.39 ERA and an alarming 14 home runs allowed. The ERA is his highest since 2017, when he only made five appearances, and his high home run totals put him easily on pace to set a career high in that statistic.

He joins an injured list that is growing crowded with pitchers. Jimmy Nelson and Alex Reyes currently sit on the 60-day list, while Urías joins Dustin May on the 15-day list.

Suero is 3-0 with a 1.32 ERA for Oklahoma City in 2023. The Dodgers currently lead the NL West with a 29-17 record.