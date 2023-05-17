Dodgers' Dustin May Will Be Placed on IL With Elbow Injury; Return Timetable TBD

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May will be placed on the injured list with a flexor pronator strain, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Wednesday. There is no timetable for his return.

May's ulnar collateral ligament doesn't appear to have been impacted, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times noted that recovery from a flexor pronator strain can take at least six weeks.

May exited Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Minnesota Twins after the first inning with right elbow pain. He tossed 16 pitches and struck out two batters before being pulled in his ninth start of the 2023 campaign.

The 25-year-old has had a solid season up to this point. He entered Wednesday's start with a 4-1 record, 2.68 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 47 innings across eight starts.

Any injury to May's right elbow is cause for concern as he underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2021 and didn't return to the mound until August of last season. In six starts during the 2022 campaign, he posted a 2-3 record, 4.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 30 innings.

May's injury is a tough blow for the Dodgers, who have three other starters on the injured list.

Michael Grove is on the 15-day IL with a right groin strain, Ryan Pepiot is on the 60-day IL with a left oblique strain and Walker Buehler is on the 60-day IL after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2022.

Julio Urías, Clayton Kershaw, Noah Syndergaard and Tony Gonsolin will be tasked with holding down the rotation until May returns.

The Dodgers sit first in the National League West with a 28-16 record, three games above the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks.