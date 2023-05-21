PGA Championship 2023 Tee Times: Pairings and Predictions for Sunday Schedule

Warren Little/Getty Images

Championship Sunday is just around the corner.

Round 3 of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York has officially concluded, and the race for the Wanamaker Trophy is tight.

The day started with a three-way tie for the lead between Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland. After the day's action, Brooks Koepka soared to a one-stroke lead, with Conners and Hovland right behind him.

Koepka's rise comes just after he was in a similar position at The Masters about a month ago. He entered the final day as the leader, but fell to a tie for second after a marathon 30-hole day that saw Jon Rahm take home his green jacket.

That lead was four strokes, so the one-stroke lead in this tournament seems less secure. However, he is set on making sure that history does not repeat itself.

"I know what I did, and I promise I won't show up like that tomorrow," Koepka said following round three. "It's kind of irritating, I'll never do it again, but it's one of those things where if you can do what I'm setting out to do, it's just about playing good."

Koepka's day will be the main focus for viewers, but seeing if Hovland or Conners can catch up will be notable as well.

Beyond the leaders, Michael Block has been the true story of the weekend. The Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club PGA professional is playing in his fifth career PGA Championship and is flirting with history. He currently sits tied for eighth entering the final round with three consecutive 70's.

If Block were to hold around the same position, he would have the best tournament finish for a PGA professional at the PGA Championship. The current best is a tie for 11th, and that hasn't happened since 1974.

The tournament has had rough conditions thus far, but a favorable forecast for Sunday will take some of that pressure off.

Predictions

Brooks Koepka Gets it Done

He sounds determined to get a victory, so why bet against him? He's won the PGA Championship twice before, so adding a third PGA trophy to his case seems like a great response to the disappointing finish at Augusta.

He is working off of back-to-back 66's at Oak Hill, which nobody has topped all tournament. It appears that he has gotten his feel for the course and the weather.

Plus, if he is able to hold on for the lead, it would give LIV Golf a major notch on its belt. While the alternative tour has flashy names, none of its golfers have brought home a major since joining the league. Koepka looks like the best chance, and that could help the league in its quest to gain ground on the long-standing PGA Tour.

Hovland and Conners have had strong tournaments, and truly look like formidable foes to Koepka, so there is a good chance that this goes down to the wire. Koepka and Hovland will be playing together, while Conners is with Bryson DeChambeau, who sits in fourth at three strokes behind Koepka.

Michael Block Snatches History

Block will earn his fourth consecutive 70 and earn his place as the highest finishing PGA professional in tournament history. Golf is about consistency, and that is exactly what Block has shown this tournament.

He is paired up with Rory McIlroy for Round Four and they are set to tee-off at 2:00 p.m.