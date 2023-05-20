2023 PGA Championship Announces Record $17.5M Purse, Full Prize Money Payouts

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Whoever wins the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, this weekend is going to end up with a boatload of money.

The PGA of America revealed Saturday that the purse for this year's PGA Championship is a record $17.5 million, up from $2.5 million in 2022, according to Ryan Herrington of Golf Digest.

The PGA Championship is now the second-highest paying men's major, trailing only the Players Championship, which had a purse worth $25 million this year. Scottie Scheffler won the event in March, taking home $4.5 million.

Here's a look at the prize money payouts for this year's PGA Championship.

PGA Championship Prize Money Payouts

$3.15 million $1.89 million $1.19 million $840,000 $700,000 $620,000 $575,000 $535,000 $500,000 $465,000

Full list of prize money payouts available via Golf Digest.

This year's PGA Championship entered the third round on Saturday.

The likes of Viktor Hovland, Corey Conners, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau sit atop the leaderboard and figure to be big players for the $3.15 million available to the winner in Sunday's final round.

Jon Rahm, who was among the favorites to win the PGA Championship, sits tied for 43rd at six-over par through three rounds. Scheffler was tied for fifth at two-under par total through 14 holes of the third round.

A full leaderboard for the 2023 PGA Championship is available at PGATour.com.