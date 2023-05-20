Bucks Rumors: Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez Expected to Stay amid Contract Buzz

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

It appears the Milwaukee Bucks will look to run it back in 2023-24 with two of their key pieces.

Rumors are circulating that the team will be able to bring back three-time all-star Khris Middleton and two-time all-defensive selection Brook Lopez for the 2023-24 season.

"The working assumption around the league is that both Middleton and Lopez will stay in Milwaukee," via Mark Stein. "But even that comes with considerable uncertainty because A) no one knows yet how much it will cost to re-sign them and B) if the Bucks will have any flexibility to make the moves they need to make to freshen up the rest of the roster."

Lopez's contract expires after the 2022-23 season, making him an unrestricted free-agent this summer. Middleton's situation is a little more confusing, as he has a player option worth $40.3 million in 2023-24. He had been rumored as potentially opting out (via Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints), making him a free agent this summer.

Both players are key contributors to a Bucks squad that won the 2021 Larry O'Brien Trophy and helped lead the team towards the league's best regular season record in 2022-23.

Middleton was limited to just 33 games in 2022-23, averaging 15.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds. These marks were down from his previous seasons, but he is still expected to have a sizable market if he were to hit unrestricted free agency.

Lopez averaged 15.9 points and 6.7 rebounds in 78 games for the Bucks in 2022-23, marks that were higher than his production over the past few seasons.

The Bucks are slated to pay the luxury tax for a third consecutive season, and securing the services of Middleton and Lopez will likely add to that total.