Stein on Damian Lillard Trade: 'Don't Think' Blazers, PG 'Are Ready to Move On...Yet'

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

On the heels of another disappointing season, Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers don't appear ready to end their partnership right now.

NBA insider Marc Stein on Substack said he doesn't think either Lillard or the Blazers "are ready to move on from each other. Let me add the obligatory YET here."

Immediate indications coming out of the 2023 NBA draft lottery were that the Blazers might look to use the No. 3 overall pick as part of a package to potentially acquire a veteran player who could help them win next season.

ESPN's Zach Lowe suggested Anfernee Simons could also be a player included in trade proposals with the pick as the Blazers pursue wings and big men.

Lillard has given no indications he wants to leave Portland, though he told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith last month both sides would have to make a decision if the front office is unable to put a competitive team on the court next season.

This was the second consecutive year when the Blazers went into full tank mode after the All-Star break. They lost 20 of their final 25 games and shut Lillard down for their last 10 games.

Portland has won a total of seven games after the All-Star break in the past two seasons combined. This marks the first time the franchise has missed the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time in Lillard's career.

The Blazers made eight straight playoff appearances from 2014 to '21, including a trip to the Western Conference finals in 2019.

Lillard is under contract for at least the next three seasons. He opted into his deal for 2024-25 and signed a two-year extension last July that runs through 2025-26 with a player option for 2026-27.

In 58 games this season, Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points and tied his career-high with a 46.3 field-goal percentage.