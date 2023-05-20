Marc Stein on Zion Williamson Trade Rumors: 'I Haven't Heard Any Credible Rumbles'

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is coming off another lost season, but would the team be willing to trade its former No. 1 overall pick?

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, it doesn't seem likely that Williamson will be moved any time soon:

"I haven't heard any credible rumbles about Zion being put in trade scenarios this offseason. Given all of his health woes to this point, does New Orleans really want to go that route when his value is probably at its lowest?"

Williamson was limited to 29 games this season due to a hamstring injury and a subsequent setback in his recovery. The disappointing campaign comes after he was forced to sit out the entire 2021-22 season while recovering from foot surgery.

Since entering the league as the top pick in 2019, Williamson has yet to play in 65 games or more in a season. The 22-year-old is developing a reputation as being one of the most injury-prone players in the league.

When he's on the court, Williamson is a dynamic talent with career averages of 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 60.5 percent shooting. The Pelicans signed him to a five-year max extension that could be worth up to $231 million last summer, so it will undoubtedly be difficult to trade him until he proves he can stay healthy.